Foligno named Blackhawks captain, replaces Toews

Nick Foligno was named captain of the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old forward replaces Jonathan Toews, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015) who held the title from 2008-23. He scored in his final game with Chicago, a 5-4 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at United Center on April 13, 2023; general manager Kyle Davidson announced that morning they would not re-sign the then-35-year-old.

"The fact that (chairman and CEO) Danny (Wirtz), Kyle, (coach) Luke (Richardson) and my teammates have all put their faith in me to lead this amazing group is extremely humbling, and I thank them all for the opportunity," Foligno said. "I am beyond honored to serve as captain for this storied franchise and its incredible fans, especially during such a pivotal time toward the team's future."

Foligno was traded to the Blackhawks on June 26, 2023, signed a one-year, $4 million contract the next day and a two-year, $9 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) on Jan. 12. He was captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2015 until he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a three-team deal involving the San Jose Sharks on April 11, 2021.

In Foligno's fourth season as captain, the Blue Jackets won a Stanley Cup Playoff series for the first time, a four-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2019 Eastern Conference First Round. Foligno had three points (one goal, two assists) in 10 playoff games.