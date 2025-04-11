Marchand scores 1st goal for Panthers in win against Red Wings

Florida climbs in Atlantic; Detroit fails to gain, sits 8 points out of wild card

Red Wings at Panthers I Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Brad Marchand scored his first goal as a member of the Florida Panthers in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Evan Rodrigues, Mackie Samoskevich and Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers (46-29-4), who are one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for second place in the Atlantic Division. Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves.

The win was No. 915 for Florida coach Paul Maurice, which puts him in sole possession of third-most in NHL history.

Alex DeBrincat scored for the Red Wings (36-35-7), who remain eight points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. Cam Talbot made 27 saves.

DeBrincat gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 6:13 of the first period. Dylan Larkin chased down a dump in behind the net and found DeBrincat for a one-timer in front.

Rodrigues scored a power-play goal to tie it 1-1 at 2:58 of the second, taking a pass in the left circle and driving to the net to stuff it past Talbot.

Samoskevich made it 2-1 at 8:46, beating Talbot over the glove with a turnaround wrist shot from the slot.

Marchand, acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on March 7, scored his first in eight games with Florida to make it 3-1 at 16:21. Uvis Balinskis carried the puck into the offensive zone and slipped a lead pass to a streaking Marchand for a quick shot from the slot.

Barkov redirected a point shot from Seth Jones past Talbot for the 4-1 final at 14:03 of the third.

Latest News

Rangers score 9 goals, cruise past Islanders

Greaves stops 39, Blue Jackets rally past Sabres to avoid elimination

Tkachuk getting 'ready physically' for 1st playoff series with Senators

Blackhawks pull away from Bruins with 3 quick goals in 3rd

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon could miss final 3 games of regular season

Ovechkin, Capitals celebrate NHL goals record in pregame ceremony

Ovechkin sports custom suit jacket with all 895 goal pucks displayed in liner 

Boeser doesn't expect to return to Canucks next season: report

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Crosby nails $1 million football throw during Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT

Hischier, Crosby among many players impacted by late NHL executive Shero

Devils clinch, will play Hurricanes in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Capitals can secure No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 10

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Utah misses playoffs in 1st season, hurt by injuries, lack of scoring depth

Canucks miss playoffs after winning Pacific Division last season