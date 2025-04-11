Marchand scores 1st goal for Panthers in win against Red Wings

Evan Rodrigues, Mackie Samoskevich and Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers (46-29-4), who are one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for second place in the Atlantic Division. Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves.

The win was No. 915 for Florida coach Paul Maurice, which puts him in sole possession of third-most in NHL history.

Alex DeBrincat scored for the Red Wings (36-35-7), who remain eight points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. Cam Talbot made 27 saves.

DeBrincat gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 6:13 of the first period. Dylan Larkin chased down a dump in behind the net and found DeBrincat for a one-timer in front.

Rodrigues scored a power-play goal to tie it 1-1 at 2:58 of the second, taking a pass in the left circle and driving to the net to stuff it past Talbot.

Samoskevich made it 2-1 at 8:46, beating Talbot over the glove with a turnaround wrist shot from the slot.

Marchand, acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on March 7, scored his first in eight games with Florida to make it 3-1 at 16:21. Uvis Balinskis carried the puck into the offensive zone and slipped a lead pass to a streaking Marchand for a quick shot from the slot.

Barkov redirected a point shot from Seth Jones past Talbot for the 4-1 final at 14:03 of the third.