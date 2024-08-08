Vanacker, Blackhawks prospect, ready for 'key role' in OHL after surgery

CHICAGO -- Marek Vanacker clearly can play when he’s not 100 percent.

The 18-year-old Chicago Blackhawks forward prospect, selected with the No. 27 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, played the final four months of the regular season and all of the playoffs for Brantford of the Ontario Hockey League with a shoulder injury he sustained in November.

At the time, he didn’t realize how serious it was.

“I didn't know about it until I got it checked out after the season," Vanacker said during the Blackhawks' off-ice development camp last month. "But I know now that's what was happening throughout the season. Probably started before Christmas sometime, but I never really thought too much of it.”

Vanacker wound up having surgery for a torn labrum June 3.

“Kind of just played through it and did my thing,” he said.

Vanacker did his thing well, finishing with 82 points (36 goals, 46 assists) in 68 games to lead Brantford in scoring, along with seven points (three goals, four assists) in six OHL playoff games.

While Vanacker continues to heal, Chicago has high hopes for his future. The Blackhawks signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract Monday.

“You watch his game, and he plays so hard,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. “He gets his nose into every battle, he's not afraid, scores greasy goals. And I believe his game is extremely translatable to the pro level. I think he could play that way at any level and have an impact. And I was fortunate enough to see him multiple times.”

Vanacker got a bigger opportunity last season with Brantford when fellow forward prospect Nick Lardis, selected by Chicago in the third round (No. 67) of the 2023 NHL Draft, was out because of a wrist injury.

“He can score, 36, 38 goals," Blackhawks director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey said of Vanacker. "But from the top of the circles down along the boards and net front, he’s the first guy in, he controls the play, he controls the puck, is ultra-competitive and he can score.

“He got put in a lesser role when Nick came back, but going forward he’s going to be a really good player.”

Vanacker was expected to need 4-6 months of recovery time from the date of his surgery. He’s already well into rehabbing and when he does return to the ice, he wants to continue where he left off last season -- while staying healthy, of course.

“I’m looking to do some big things, hopefully be in a key role for my team back in Brantford,” he said.

“We’re going to have a really strong team and I just want to be a key part of that, all over the ice. No real set numbers or anything like that. Kind of just play my game, really set myself as that go-to player. We’re going to be a really strong team so I’m hoping we can take it far.”