2025 Winter Classic at Wrigley will be ‘completely different experience’ from 2009 game

CHICAGO -- The 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve will mark the second time the NHL’s annual outdoor game is played at Wrigley Field, but this version will be nothing like the first one.

“Those who attended in 2009 are going to get a completely different experience,” NHL senior executive vice president and chief content officer Steve Mayer said Thursday. “Aside from the fact they're going to watch a hockey game and the Blackhawks are playing in the game, not much will be the same.”

Mayer was at the iconic home of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs, along with executives from the Blackhawks and Cubs, and former Blackhawks defenseman Chris Chelios, to announce The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series, which is slated for Jan. 3-4, four days after the Winter Classic.

It will be a fitting way for the NHL to show how much the Winter Classic and Wrigley Field itself have evolved since 2009.

“We've grown," Mayer said. "There are so many different things you can do with LED technology, ways we design the field to give elements of staging, it just has a dramatic look. There are things we do in the way we bring the teams out, the music we have as part of the games, the presentation, the pyro -- there's so many modern ways to present events and we incorporate them all, outside and everything around the building, as well.

“And this is incredible, this area. From the time a fan comes down to this area, they just know they're going to be at a big event.”

The rink layout will be similar to what it was in 2009, when the Blackhawks played the Detroit Red Wings. It will have what Mayer called the “first-base-to-third-base configuration,” and it will pretty much be the same due to Wrigley’s sightlines, but the rink will be a little further onto the field, with center ice around where second base would be.

The Frozen Confines will host three Big Ten men’s hockey games and a Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) women’s game. On Jan. 3, Penn State will play Notre Dame and Ohio State will play Michigan. On Jan. 4, the Ohio State and Wisconsin women’s teams will play, as will the Wisconsin and Michigan State men. The order of games is pending but start times are set for 5 and 8:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 3 and 5:30 and 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 4.

“People come from all over the country, the world, to see the setting of Wrigley Field and the beauty of it and it’s special," Chelios said. "There’s no other venue in the world like it. I grew up a Chicago kid, so for me this means even more (with) the Big Ten.”