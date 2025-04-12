Ovechkin goals-record celebration draws thousands of fans in Washington

WASHINGTON -- More than 3,000 fans braved pouring rain outside to shower Alex Ovechkin with adoration inside Capital One Arena on Friday, continuing the celebration of him passing Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time leader in goals.

The arena’s rink was covered for the GR8 City Celebration and converted into a fan fest with booths, stations and a stage at center ice where Ovechkin thanked the fans for their support and also reflected on scoring 895 goals and his tenure in Washington. The net that Ovechkin scored into against New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin for the historic goal on Sunday stood at a corner of the stage.

“It’s going to be a tremendous feeling when everything is going to be over and we’re going to meet up in five years or 10 years and we’re going to remember this moment because it’s obviously history,” said Ovechkin, the Capitals captain. “Right now, it’s been, like five days and it’s still crazy what we did. It’s all the organization, all the players. It’s hard to believe, like, history was made.

“It’s going to be forever. It’s nice to be part of it. It’s nice to be standing here and seeing all you guys. I’m pretty sure lots of fans, lots of people who were watching it, they’re going to remember, ‘Wow, I been there, I watched it on TV.’ It’s history, man.”