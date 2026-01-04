Beecher suspended 1 game for actions in Flames game

NEW YORK -- Calgary Flames forward John Beecher has been suspended for one game, without pay, for roughing Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron during NHL Game No. 654 in Calgary on Saturday, Jan. 3, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 13:15 of the first period. Beecher was assessed a minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Beecher will forfeit $4,687.50. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.