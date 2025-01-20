Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

MOST/FEWEST GAMES (this week: Jan. 20-26)

Most games (four):

Boston Bruins

Pavel Zacha, C/LW; Mason Lohrei, D

Buffalo Sabres

Jason Zucker, LW; JJ Peterka, W

Carolina Hurricanes

Jordan Staal, C

Colorado Avalanche

Artturi Lehkonen, W; Jonathan Drouin, W, Ross Colton, C/LW

Columbus Blue Jackets

Adam Fantilli, C; Kent Johnson, F

Florida Panthers

Anton Lundell, C/RW

Minnesota Wild

Marco Rossi, C; Jake Middleton, D

Ottawa Senators

Josh Norris, C; Shane Pinto, C

San Jose Sharks

William Eklund, LW

Tampa Bay Lightning

Anthony Cirelli, C; Darren Raddysh, D

Utah Hockey Club

Logan Cooley, C; Nick Schmaltz C/RW; Michael Kesselring, D

Vegas Golden Knights

Pavel Dorofeyev, W; Victor Olofsson, W

Winnipeg Jets

Adam Lowry, C; Nino Niederreiter, W

Fewest games (two):

New Jersey Devils

---

BACK-TO-BACK GAMES (this week)

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

Calgary Flames

Carolina Hurricanes

- Frederik Andersen, G

Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars

- Casey DeSmith, G

Florida Panthers (x2)

- Spencer Knight, G

Minnesota Wild

- Marc-Andre Fleury G

New York Islanders

Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers

San Jose Sharks

Tampa Bay Lightning (x2)

- Jonas Johansson, G

Utah Hockey Club

- Connor Ingram, G

Vegas Golden Knights

---

LIGHTER SCHEDULED NIGHTS (this week)

NOTE: If you're looking to stream players in fantasy from teams that play on the lighter scheduled nights, those days this week are Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Below are the teams with at least two games scheduled for those days.

Monday - 9 games

Tuesday - 8 games

Wednesday - 4 games

Thursday - 11 games

Friday - 4 games

Saturday - 13 games

Sunday - 5 games

Winnipeg Jets: Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

Vegas Golden Knights: Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun

Colorado Avalanche: Mon, Wed, Sat, Sun

Utah Hockey Club: Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun

Florida Panthers: Tue, Wed, Sat, Sun

Chicago Blackhawks: Mon, Fri, Sun

---

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE (rest of season)

Most difficult (opponent points percentages)

1. Detroit Red Wings (.585)

2. New York Islanders (.575)

3. Seattle Kraken (.564)

4. Chicago Blackhawks (.563)

5. New York Rangers (.562)

T6. St. Louis Blues (.560)

T6. Buffalo Sabres (.560)

8. Calgary Flames (.559)

9. Columbus Blue Jackets (.558)

10. Dallas Stars (.556)

Most favorable (opponent points percentages)

1. Nashville Predators (.520)

2. Tampa Bay Lightning (.536)

3. Washington Capitals (.541)

4. Minnesota Wild (.542)

T5. Edmonton Oilers (.542)

T5. Toronto Maple Leafs (.542)

T7. Montreal Canadiens (.544)

T7. Florida Panthers (.544)

T9. Pittsburgh Penguins (.545)

T9. Vegas Golden Knights (.545)

---

HOME/ROAD GAMES (rest of season)

Most home games:

1. Los Angeles Kings (24)

T2. New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators (20)

Most road games:

1. Toronto Maple Leafs (21)

T2. Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings (20)