Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Each week, NHL.com identifies important schedule notes and trends to consider in fantasy hockey. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

MOST/FEWEST GAMES (this week: Jan. 20-26)

Most games (four):

Boston Bruins
Pavel Zacha, C/LW; Mason Lohrei, D

Buffalo Sabres
Jason Zucker, LW; JJ Peterka, W

Carolina Hurricanes
Jordan Staal, C

Colorado Avalanche
Artturi Lehkonen, W; Jonathan Drouin, W, Ross Colton, C/LW

Columbus Blue Jackets
Adam Fantilli, C; Kent Johnson, F

Florida Panthers
Anton Lundell, C/RW

Minnesota Wild
Marco Rossi, C; Jake Middleton, D

Ottawa Senators
Josh Norris, C; Shane Pinto, C

San Jose Sharks
William Eklund, LW

Tampa Bay Lightning
Anthony Cirelli, C; Darren Raddysh, D

Utah Hockey Club
Logan Cooley, C; Nick Schmaltz C/RW; Michael Kesselring, D

Vegas Golden Knights
Pavel Dorofeyev, W; Victor Olofsson, W

Winnipeg Jets
Adam Lowry, C; Nino Niederreiter, W

Fewest games (two):

New Jersey Devils

---

BACK-TO-BACK GAMES (this week)

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

Calgary Flames

Carolina Hurricanes
- Frederik Andersen, G

Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars
- Casey DeSmith, G

Florida Panthers (x2)
- Spencer Knight, G

Minnesota Wild
- Marc-Andre Fleury G

New York Islanders

Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers

San Jose Sharks

Tampa Bay Lightning (x2)
- Jonas Johansson, G

Utah Hockey Club
- Connor Ingram, G

Vegas Golden Knights

---

LIGHTER SCHEDULED NIGHTS (this week)

NOTE: If you're looking to stream players in fantasy from teams that play on the lighter scheduled nights, those days this week are Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Below are the teams with at least two games scheduled for those days.

Monday - 9 games
Tuesday - 8 games
Wednesday - 4 games
Thursday - 11 games
Friday - 4 games
Saturday - 13 games
Sunday - 5 games

Winnipeg Jets: Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun
Vegas Golden Knights: Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun
Colorado Avalanche: Mon, Wed, Sat, Sun
Utah Hockey Club: Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun
Florida Panthers: Tue, Wed, Sat, Sun
Chicago Blackhawks: Mon, Fri, Sun

---

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE (rest of season)

Most difficult (opponent points percentages)

1. Detroit Red Wings (.585)
2. New York Islanders (.575)
3. Seattle Kraken (.564)
4. Chicago Blackhawks (.563)
5. New York Rangers (.562)
T6. St. Louis Blues (.560)
T6. Buffalo Sabres (.560)
8. Calgary Flames (.559)
9. Columbus Blue Jackets (.558)
10. Dallas Stars (.556)

Most favorable (opponent points percentages)

1. Nashville Predators (.520)
2. Tampa Bay Lightning (.536)
3. Washington Capitals (.541)
4. Minnesota Wild (.542)
T5. Edmonton Oilers (.542)
T5. Toronto Maple Leafs (.542)
T7. Montreal Canadiens (.544)
T7. Florida Panthers (.544)
T9. Pittsburgh Penguins (.545)
T9. Vegas Golden Knights (.545)

---

HOME/ROAD GAMES (rest of season)

Most home games:

1. Los Angeles Kings (24)
T2. New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators (20)

Most road games:

1. Toronto Maple Leafs (21)
T2. Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings (20)

