Hutson scores late in OT, Canadiens hand Stars 5th straight loss

Juraj Slafkovsky also had a goal and an assist, and Brendan Gallagher and Oliver Kapanen scored for the Canadiens (23-13-6), who have won four of six (4-1-1) and were coming off a 2-0 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Sam Montembeault made 24 saves, including a key one on a breakaway by Dallas forward Wyatt Johnston the shift before the game-winning goal.

“He came out of nowhere,” Montembeault said. “I didn’t think there was a player for them coming with that much speed. I was able to get my gap quick, and I read the shot well. It was a good save for us. After that, we won a great face-off on the other end and [Hutson] got a big goal for us.”

Johnston had two goals, and Mavrik Bourque scored for the Stars (25-9-8), who have lost five in a row (0-2-3). Jake Oettinger made 25 saves.

“I think we had a lot of good looks in the third, and even some good looks to get the lead,” Johnston said. “Every goalie in the League is a great goalie, so it’s not easy to score on anyone. It’s not easy to get chances against any teams, so you just have to keep pushing and doing those things that make us successful. There’s no real secret recipe, really, it’s just doing everything the right way and getting those looks.”

Gallagher gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 8:42 of the first period when he deflected a shot by Alexandre Carrier in the high slot.

“This group is a resilient group,” Gallagher said. “Tough schedule, tough travel, early game in a tough building, and I thought the guys played really good. They’re a good team. They make deep runs in the playoffs for a reason. You know they’re not going to go away. They certainly had a push.”