Ovechkin timeline filled with historic moments on road to NHL goals record

April 1, 2018: Ovechkin skates in his 1,000th NHL game in a 3-1 win against the Penguins.

April 7, 2018: With two goals in a 5-3 win against the Devils, Ovechkin finishes the season with 49 goals, on his way to his seventh Richard Trophy.

May 7, 2018: Ovechkin has the primary assist on Evgeny Kuznetsov's goal 5:27 into overtime to help the Capitals to a 2-1 win against the Penguins in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round. It's their first win in their past eight playoff series against Pittsburgh and they advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time in the Ovechkin era.

May 23, 2018: Fittingly, it's Ovechkin with what turns out to be the game-winning goal in Game 7 of the conference final, a 4-0 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning to help Washington advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1998.

May 30, 2018: Two days after making his Cup Final debut, Ovechkin scores his first goal of the Final in a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 to give Washington its first Cup Final win in history.

June 7, 2018: Ovechkin scores his 15th goal of the playoffs, setting the Capitals record for the most during a single postseason and wins the Conn Smythe Trophy to help Washington to its first Stanley Cup championship with a 4-3 victory against Vegas in Game 5.

March 30, 2019: With two goals in a 6-3 win against the Lightning, Ovechkin gets his 50th and 51st of the season. He becomes the third player in NHL history with at least eight 50-goal seasons, joining Gretzky and Bossy, who each had nine, and goes on to win his eighth Rocket Richard Trophy.

Jan. 19, 2020: Ovechkin scores an empty-net goal to complete his second straight hat trick in a 6-4 win against the New York Islanders. In doing so, he passes Lemieux (690) and ties Steve Yzerman for ninth all time in goals with his 692nd. In his next game on Jan. 30, he scores to pass Yzerman for sole possession of ninth place.