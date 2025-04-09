Ovechkin thrills 895 school kids at Capitals practice

ARLINGTON -- Jamie Borg made a prediction on Wednesday.

"These kids are going to lose their minds when 'Ovi' comes out," the principal of Glebe Elementary School said.

She was right.

Alex Ovechkin skated onto the ice at MedStar Capital Iceplex to the shrieks and shouts of fourth and fifth grade students from Arlington Public Schools who literally came by the busload to watch him practice for the first time since he surpassed Wayne Gretzky as the NHL's all-time goals leader.

How many students were there? Well, 895 of course, to match his goals total.

"I'm pretty excited," said Anthony O'Connor, an 11-year-old fifth grader at Glebe Elementary. "It's not every day you get to a professional practice, so it's pretty fun to miss school and watch my favorite player play. I watched him break the record at my house, and it was an exciting time to watch Ovi do something historical. I was really happy."

The cheers reached a crescendo when Ovechkin repeated the center ice belly slide he did at UBS Arena after he scored his historic goal against Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders.

Ovechkin said Capitals defenseman John Carlson gave him the idea to do the belly slide.