State Your Case: Red Wings or Senators finishing higher in Atlantic Division

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015-16. They're in a good spot, sitting second in the Atlantic Division and one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Ottawa Senators are trying to make a charge up the Atlantic and qualify for the playoffs for a second consecutive season. They can cut into a seven-point gap when they host the Red Wings at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, FDSNDET).

Ottawa (20-15-5) qualified for the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016-17 and is looking to build on six-game loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference First Round. Detroit (24-15-4) is trying to fend off a challenge from the rest of the teams in its division, separated from first to eighth by eight points.

The Senators have a lot of ground to make up in the second half of the season, but can take from the experience of an impressive stretch drive last season to try and get into a playoff spot this season.

Whether the Senators or Red Wings will finish higher in the Atlantic is a question NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika and staff writer Derek Van Diest debate in the latest installment of State Your Case.

Cotsonika: The math is in Detroit's favor. The Red Wings have a seven-point lead over the Senators with about half a season to go. That's a big cushion. Could they blow it? Sure. In each of the past two seasons, they've struggled down the stretch. In 2023-24, they were 33-20-6 and held the first wild card in the Eastern Conference on Feb. 28. They went 8-12-3 the rest of the way and missed the playoffs. In 2024-25, they were 30-22-6 and held the first wild card in the East on Feb. 26. They went 9-13-2 the rest of the way and missed the playoffs. But for Ottawa to pass Detroit, the Red Wings would have to struggle down the stretch for the third season in a row, and the Senators would have to go on a run at the same time. Unlikely.

Van Diest: It is impressive to me how the Red Wings are first in the Atlantic with a negative goal differential (minus-7). I don't recall a second-place team ever having more goals scored on them than they scored. Eventually that's going to catch up to them in my opinion. Ottawa has a positive goal differential (plus-1) and is the only team in the Eastern Conference that has scored more goals than it has conceded that is not in a playoff spot. I think eventually the math works out in the Senators' favor, and over the course of the next 42 games, if they continue to score more goals then they concede, Ottawa will work its way up the standings. The Senators have started out the New Year well, defeating the Washington Capitals 4-3 and the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 in their first two games. They are starting to put things together and are a much stronger team since captain Brady Tkachuk returned from his thumb injury on Nov. 28. It took Tkachuk a few games to get back to his groove after missing 20 games with the injury sustained in the third game of the season, but he is now just under a point-per-game pace with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 20 games.