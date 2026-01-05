Tarasov stops 27, Panthers end Avalanche’s 10-game winning streak

Colorado also saw its 13-game point streak (12-0-1) end with the loss. The Avalanche had not lost in regulation since a 6-3 defeat at the New York Islanders on Dec. 4.

Aaron Ekblad scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers (22-16-3), who had lost three of their past four. It was their first game since losing 5-1 to the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic in Miami on Friday.

Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche (31-3-7), and Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves in his second start in as many nights. Wedgewood stopped 25 shots in a 5-3 win over the host Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog left and did not return after sustaining an apparent lower-body injury in the second period.

With the score tied 1-1, Landeskog was driving to the net when he lost his footing and crashed into the cage before going into the boards. Landeskog remained on the ice in a heap while being attended to, and was helped off the ice by MacKinnon and head athletic trainer Matt Sokolowski.

Bennett gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 6:27 of the first period when he forced a turnover deep in the zone, drove to the net and put a backhanded shot on Wedgewood. Bennett was then able to get his stick on the loose puck and put it through.

Lehkonen tied it 1-1 at 11:51 when Josh Manson’s low point shot skipped along the ice, hit the skate of Lehkonen and went past Tarasov.

Ekblad put the Panthers back ahead 2-1 at 18:12 of the second period after coming through the offensive zone and sending a slap shot far side from the right circle.

Wedgewood was screened by Florida forward Sam Reinhart and appeared to have never seen the shot come through.