Tarasov stops 27, Panthers end Avalanche’s 10-game winning streak

Bennett, Ekblad score; Landeskog leaves with injury for Colorado

Avalanche at Panthers | Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Daniil Tarasov made 27 saves, including two point-blank stops against Nathan MacKinnon late in the third period, and the Florida Panthers ended the Colorado Avalanche’s 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.

Colorado also saw its 13-game point streak (12-0-1) end with the loss. The Avalanche had not lost in regulation since a 6-3 defeat at the New York Islanders on Dec. 4.

Aaron Ekblad scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers (22-16-3), who had lost three of their past four. It was their first game since losing 5-1 to the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic in Miami on Friday.

Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche (31-3-7), and Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves in his second start in as many nights. Wedgewood stopped 25 shots in a 5-3 win over the host Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog left and did not return after sustaining an apparent lower-body injury in the second period.

With the score tied 1-1, Landeskog was driving to the net when he lost his footing and crashed into the cage before going into the boards. Landeskog remained on the ice in a heap while being attended to, and was helped off the ice by MacKinnon and head athletic trainer Matt Sokolowski.

Bennett gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 6:27 of the first period when he forced a turnover deep in the zone, drove to the net and put a backhanded shot on Wedgewood. Bennett was then able to get his stick on the loose puck and put it through.

Lehkonen tied it 1-1 at 11:51 when Josh Manson’s low point shot skipped along the ice, hit the skate of Lehkonen and went past Tarasov.

Ekblad put the Panthers back ahead 2-1 at 18:12 of the second period after coming through the offensive zone and sending a slap shot far side from the right circle.

Wedgewood was screened by Florida forward Sam Reinhart and appeared to have never seen the shot come through.

Latest News

World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden tops Finland in shootout to reach final

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

NHL Status Report: Toews out of Avalanche lineup with upper-body injury

Tkachuk could return from injury to Panthers on upcoming road trip

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: streams this week

NFL legend Brady shouts out Schaefer as future star in NHL

Crosby, Penguins rally from down 3, top Blue Jackets in OT for 5th win in row

Stanley suspended 1 game for actions in Jets game

Hutson scores late in OT, Canadiens hand Stars 5th straight loss

Beecher suspended 1 game for actions in Flames game

Wennberg signs 3-year, $18 million contract with Sharks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

State Your Case: Red Wings or Senators finishing higher in Atlantic Division

Stanley to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Jets game

Beecher to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

NHL EDGE stats behind Raddysh’s breakout season for Lightning

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season