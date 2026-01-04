Crosby, Penguins rally from down 3, top Blue Jackets in OT for 5th win in row

Rickard Rakell tied it 4-4 with 14 seconds left in the third period from the slot off a pass from Crosby with Arturs Silovs pulled for the extra attacker.

Tommy Novak and Noel Acciari also scored, and Kindel had two assists for the Penguins (20-12-9), who have won six of seven. Silovs made 21 saves.

Pittsburgh was coming off a 4-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Zach Werenski and Kirill Marchenko each had a goal and an assist, and Denton Mateychuk had two assists for the Blue Jackets (18-16-7), who were coming off a 5-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres that ended Buffalo’s 10-game winning streak. Jet Greaves made 38 saves.

Ville Koivunen gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 1:50 of the first period. Greaves left a rebound of a Jack St. Ivany shot that was tipped by Kindel and Koivunen was alone at the left post for a backhander.

Dmitri Voronkov tied it 1-1 at 8:21 with a redirect of a Mateychuk shot for his second goal in as many games.

Mason Marchment put Columbus ahead 2-1 at 8:48 by following Adam Fantilli’s break to put in the rebound. Marchment has seven points (five goals, two assists) in seven games since being acquired from the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 19.

Marchenko extended it to 3-1 at 18:38 with a low-angle shot from the left side on the 300th NHL assist for Werenski.

Werenski scored 47 seconds into the second period to push it to 4-1 with a snap shot through traffic.

Acciari cut it to 4-2 at 16:51 before Novak’s power-play goal from the high slot made it 4-3 at 3:26 of the third period.