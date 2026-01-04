NFL legend Brady shouts out Schaefer as future star in NHL

Count Tom Brady among those impressed with New York Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer .
In a video shared to social media on Sunday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback shouted out Schaefer when asked which NHL player he would want to sign to his apparel company, nobull.
"You know I talked to this kid Matthew, this young guy," Brady says in a video shared by the apparel company on Sunday. "He kind of has that eye of the tiger, that look that I always had, Matthew Schaefer, you heard of him? That's who I'd want."