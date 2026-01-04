NFL legend Brady shouts out Schaefer as future star in NHL

Islanders rookie defenseman hailed as having 'eye of the tiger' in QB's apparel company video

Schaefer Tom BRady split
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Count Tom Brady among those impressed with New York Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer .

In a video shared to social media on Sunday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback shouted out Schaefer when asked which NHL player he would want to sign to his apparel company, nobull.

"You know I talked to this kid Matthew, this young guy," Brady says in a video shared by the apparel company on Sunday. "He kind of has that eye of the tiger, that look that I always had, Matthew Schaefer, you heard of him? That's who I'd want."

Regardless if there is an impending nobull deal for his favorite rookie, it was a big hockey weekend for Brady, who made an appearance at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic in Miami on Saturday and hung out with the Stanley Cup.

Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, also had a pretty big weekend, scoring the overtime winner against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. He has had a stellar rookie season for the Islanders so far, scoring 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 42 games, earning the high praise from Brady.

Schaefer has already made some history in the League, becoming the youngest defenseman ever to reach the 25-point mark, the youngest defenseman to score multiple goals in a game and beginning his career with a five-game points streak, the second longest to start a career in NHL history. Schaefer's NHL EDGE stats are also pretty eye-popping.

So it's no wonder Brady, who proved he knew how to anticipate things during his incredible football career, likes what he sees.

Related Content

Schaefer, Islanders rally in OT after Matthews sets Maple Leafs career goals record

NHL EDGE stats: Biggest storylines of 2025

Schaefer emerging as NHL star at young age like Gadsby

Schaefer signs on as Hockey Fights Cancer champion

Short Shifts

Sundin congratulates Matthews on breaking Maple Leafs goals record

Capitals celebrate Youth Hockey Night with local athletes

Switzerland World Junior team honors victims of ski resort fire

Barkov, Tkachuk dance as ‘Sally’ during Role Model’s performance at 2026 Winter Classic

Panthers legend Luongo drops puck to open 2026 Winter Classic

Rangers have pre-Winter Classic baseball catch at loanDepot park 

Boyle greets fan wearing his jersey at 2026 Winter Classic

Panthers arrive in sports cars, Rangers dress in all white before 2026 Winter Classic

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 2

Brady hangs with Stanley Cup before Winter Classic

Team USA players get call for Olympic roster spot

Blackhawks host two Make-A-Wish teens at practice

Will Ferrell dresses up as NHL referee at Kings game

Thompson gifted homemade ornament by young Capitals fan 

Team Canada players get news on Olympic roster

Greatest Save Candidate: Woll makes awesome stick save in shutout 

Marchand honored for 1,000th NHL point with pregame ceremony

Falcons’ Matthew Bergeron rocks Canadiens sweater to ‘Monday Night Football’