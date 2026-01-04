NFL legend Brady shouts out Schaefer as future star in NHL

Regardless if there is an impending nobull deal for his favorite rookie, it was a big hockey weekend for Brady, who made an appearance at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic in Miami on Saturday and hung out with the Stanley Cup.

Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, also had a pretty big weekend, scoring the overtime winner against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. He has had a stellar rookie season for the Islanders so far, scoring 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 42 games, earning the high praise from Brady.

Schaefer has already made some history in the League, becoming the youngest defenseman ever to reach the 25-point mark, the youngest defenseman to score multiple goals in a game and beginning his career with a five-game points streak, the second longest to start a career in NHL history. Schaefer's NHL EDGE stats are also pretty eye-popping.

So it's no wonder Brady, who proved he knew how to anticipate things during his incredible football career, likes what he sees.