Ovechkin has case for best fantasy hockey player of all-time

Alex Ovechkin is now the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, adding to his illustrious career resume and making him arguably the most well-rounded fantasy hockey player ever.
Ovechkin, who scored his 895th career goal against the New York Islanders on Sunday to surpass Wayne Gretzky for the most in League history, also leads the NHL in shots on goal (6,852), power-play goals (325), game-winning goals (136) and overtime goals (27).
The 39-year-old also ranks third in NHL history in hits (3,735), which began being tracked by the NHL in 2005-06 (Ovechkin’s rookie season), and 11th all-time in power-play points (601), giving him generational totals in four of the five standard skater categories (goals, shots on goal, power-play points, hits).
Standard fantasy categories for season-long leagues are goals, assists, power-play points, shots on goal and hits, meaning Ovechkin has NHL records in two of those categories, along with being the all-time PPG leader and near the top of the hits category. The sixth most-popular fantasy category is plus/minus or blocked shots.