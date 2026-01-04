NHL Status Report: Panthers' Jones to have upper-body injury evaluated Monday

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Florida Panthers

Seth Jones will be evaluated Monday for an upper-body injury sustained in the first period of a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami on Friday, coach Paul Maurice said. The defenseman is day to day. … Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League. … Forward Matthew Tkachuk continues to practice in a yellow noncontact jersey.

Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson was being further evaluated Sunday for a lower-body injury the forward sustained during a 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. The Capitals expect to know more about the timeline for his recovery Monday. Neither Wilson nor forward Aliaksei Protas, who did not play Saturday because of a lower-body injury, practiced Sunday. Coach Spencer Carbery was unsure whether the Capitals will need to call up a forward for their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13). If Wilson and Protas are unable to play, Washington would have only 11 healthy forwards available. "I'll talk to (general manager) Chris (Patrick) later today about that," Carbery said. "'Willy's' being further evaluated, so we'll have an update on him not today. Protas (is) day to day, so we'll see where he's at. But I don't know the answer to that, yet."