NHL Status Report: Panthers' Jones to have upper-body injury evaluated Monday

Wilson getting examined by Capitals for lower-body injury; Werenski returns for Blue Jackets

Seth Jones FLA injury update

© Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Florida Panthers

Seth Jones will be evaluated Monday for an upper-body injury sustained in the first period of a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami on Friday, coach Paul Maurice said. The defenseman is day to day. … Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League. … Forward Matthew Tkachuk continues to practice in a yellow noncontact jersey.

Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson was being further evaluated Sunday for a lower-body injury the forward sustained during a 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. The Capitals expect to know more about the timeline for his recovery Monday. Neither Wilson nor forward Aliaksei Protas, who did not play Saturday because of a lower-body injury, practiced Sunday. Coach Spencer Carbery was unsure whether the Capitals will need to call up a forward for their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13). If Wilson and Protas are unable to play, Washington would have only 11 healthy forwards available. "I'll talk to (general manager) Chris (Patrick) later today about that," Carbery said. "'Willy's' being further evaluated, so we'll have an update on him not today. Protas (is) day to day, so we'll see where he's at. But I don't know the answer to that, yet."

Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski returned to the lineup for the Blue Jackets in a 6-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The defenseman had two assists in 23:12 of ice time after missing the previous four games with a lower-body injury sustained Dec. 20 against the Anaheim Ducks. Werenski leads the Blue Jackets in points (42) and ice time per game (26:41) in 36 games this season. ... Brendan Smith was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 29, with a lower-body injury and is week to week. The forward was injured that day in a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators. He has two assists in 15 games this season. … Miles Wood was placed on injured reserve Thursday and is week to week with a lower-body injury. The forward was injured on his third shift of the game in a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

New York Islanders

Bo Horvat missed a 4-3 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday because of a lower-body injury. The forward was injured in the third period of a 7-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Thursday when he got tangled with Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi Durzi. Horvat, who was named to Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, leads the Islanders with 21 goals and 33 points in 36 games this season. He skated on his own Saturday morning, but there's no timetable for when he will be back in the lineup, coach Patrick Roy said. … Ilya Sorokin was on the ice Friday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on Dec. 19. The goalie is 12-10-2 with a 2.55 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 24 games this season and backed up David Rittich against the Maple Leafs.

Latest News

Wennberg signs 3-year, $18 million contract with Sharks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

State Your Case: Red Wings or Senators finishing higher in Atlantic Division

Stanley to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Jets game

Beecher to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

NHL EDGE stats behind Raddysh’s breakout season for Lightning

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Minten scores 2nd goal in OT, lifts Bruins past Canucks

Kings recover, defeat Wild in shootout

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon, Avalanche face Panthers seeking 11th win in row

Blackhawks recover, edge Capitals in shootout

Schaefer, Islanders rally in OT after Matthews sets Maple Leafs career goals record

MacKinnon gets 4 points, Avalanche rally past Hurricanes for 10th straight win

Chabot scores twice, Senators hand Jets 9th straight loss

Bunting has 4 points, Predators score late to edge Flames

Sundin congratulates Matthews on breaking Maple Leafs goals record

Binnington gets 1st shutout of season, Blues defeat Canadiens