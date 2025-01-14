NHL EDGE stats: 10 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

7. Strome’s helping hand

Strome leads the Capitals in points (46 in 43 games), assists (34) and power-play points (19) this season and has assisted on 14 of Ovechkin’s 20 goals this season. Ovechkin’s teammates with the next-highest assist totals on his goals are Aliaksei Protas (seven) and defenseman Carlson (four).

Strome assisted on Ovechkin's first 11 goals this season and became his second teammate to assist on 11 straight Ovechkin goals (Nicklas Backstrom also had 11 straight from April 6 to Dec. 15, 2011) and the first to do it in a single season.