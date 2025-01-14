NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at the top 10 EDGE stats for Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals this season during THE GR8 CHASE; entering games Tuesday, Jan. 14, Ovechkin (873 career goals) is 22 goals away from passing Gretzky’s all-time NHL record (894).
NHL EDGE stats: 10 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE
Ovechkin's hard shot, left-side prowess, supporting cast fuel pursuit of goal record
1. Goals by region (left side)
Despite being limited to 27 of Washington’s 43 games this season because of a fractured fibula, Ovechkin leads the NHL in goals from the left-side regions (11) of the ice; that is a combination of his totals from the left point (two), left circle (five), left outside (two) and left net side (two) regions. Nashville Predators forward Steven Stamkos is second in goals from the left side (10 in 42 games), while Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine ranks third (nine in 14 games).
2. Shot speed
Ovechkin is among the forward leaders in top shot speed (94.98 miles per hour; 97th percentile) and average shot speed (66.20 mph; 95th percentile) and ranks second at the position in 90-plus mph shots (14) behind Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres (26). The Capitals have the third-most 90-plus mph shots (54) behind the Edmonton Oilers (73) and Tampa Bay Lightning (58).
3. Skating distance on power play
Ovechkin’s top power-play skating distance game of the season (1.17 miles against Nashville on Nov. 6, 2024) ranks in the 96th percentile among forwards. Ovechkin leads the NHL in goals per game (0.74), and five of his 20 goals have come on the power play. Ovechkin’s frequent center linemate, Dylan Strome, is among the leaders in miles skated on the power play this season (18.85; 93rd percentile among forwards), as is Ovechkin’s longtime power-play defenseman John Carlson (19.12 miles; 96th percentile at position).
4. Midrange shots and goals
Ovechkin, despite missing time this season, ranks in the 94th percentile among forwards in both midrange shots on goal (43) and midrange goals (seven).
5. Long-range shots and goals
Among forwards, Ovechkin ranks in the 92nd percentile in long-range shots on goal (13) and 98th percentile in long-range goals (two).
6. Team goals by location
The Capitals are the only NHL team to rank in the top five of the League in goals from both high-danger areas (75; third) and midrange areas (49; second) this season. Ovechkin has scored six high-danger goals (74th percentile).
7. Strome’s helping hand
Strome leads the Capitals in points (46 in 43 games), assists (34) and power-play points (19) this season and has assisted on 14 of Ovechkin’s 20 goals this season. Ovechkin’s teammates with the next-highest assist totals on his goals are Aliaksei Protas (seven) and defenseman Carlson (four).
Strome assisted on Ovechkin's first 11 goals this season and became his second teammate to assist on 11 straight Ovechkin goals (Nicklas Backstrom also had 11 straight from April 6 to Dec. 15, 2011) and the first to do it in a single season.
8. Speed and other secondary forward highlights
A big part of Washington’s surprising success, with or without Ovechkin, this season has been the depth and underlying metrics of their forward group. Here are some EDGE stats highlights of their secondary forwards, including each’s prowess in skating speed categories:
Tom Wilson
Top skating speed: 23.22 mph (96th percentile)
20-plus mph speed bursts: 94 (90th percentile)
Total skating distance: 128.28 miles (91st percentile)
Top shot speed: 90.87 mph (87th percentile)
Connor McMichael
20-plus mph speed bursts: 97 (91st percentile)
High-danger shots on goal: 49 (97th percentile)
High-danger goals: 9 (90th percentile)
Aliaksei Protas
Top skating speed: 23.18 mph (95th percentile)
High-danger goals: 9 (90th percentile)
Midrange goals: 6 (90th percentile)
Pierre-Luc Dubois (acquired from Los Angeles Kings in offseason)
20-plus mph speed bursts: 91 (89th percentile)
9. Goalie tandem
Capitals goalie Logan Thompson, who is 18-2-3 in 23 games this season after being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the offseason, leads the NHL in midrange save percentage (.954) and is second among goalies in goal differential (plus-40) behind Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (plus-53). Washington backup Charlie Lindgren, who’s currently out with an upper-body injury, is among the leaders in long-range save percentage (.984; tied for eighth). Washington's goaltending is a big reason it is tied with Vegas for the best points percentage (.709) in the NHL.
10. Defenseman EDGE standouts
The offseason addition of defenseman Jakob Chychrun (acquired from Ottawa Senators) and a bounce-back season from Carlson have provided plenty of support for his goal chase on both ends of the ice. Both defensemen have robust EDGE stats profiles:
Jakob Chychrun:
Top skating speed: 22.52 mph (88th percentile)
20-plus mph speed bursts: 29 (80th percentile)
Top shot speed: 98.17 mph; 93rd percentile)
Average shot speed: 72.59 mph (85th percentile)
Midrange shots on goal: 33 (98th percentile)
Midrange goals: 8 (99th percentile)
John Carlson:
20-plus mph speed bursts: 35 (85th percentile)
Top shot speed: 98.51 mph (95th percentile)
Total skating distance: 137.72 miles (90th percentile)
Midrange shots on goal: 18 (90th percentile)
Long-range shots on goal: 51 (95th percentile)
