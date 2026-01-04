Stanley to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Jets game

Logan Stanley will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday.

The Winnipeg Jets defenseman is facing discipline for roughing against Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk.

The incident occurred at 13:15 of the first period of the Jets' 4-2 loss at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Saturday. Stanley was assessed a roughing minor and Tkachuk a misconduct.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: roughing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.