In 2016 interview, Ovechkin called breaking Gretzky's goals record 'impossible'

In the clip, a reporter asks Ovechkin if he thought he could catch Gretzky.

"No. I don't think somebody will beat this record," he said, very seriously.

The reporter pointed out that Ovechkin could challenge it.

"In this League, I think it's impossible," he said. "Impossible."

"I'd have to have six seasons of 50 goals," Ovechkin said cracking a smile. "I don't know if I'm going to be able to skate in six seasons."

Depending on what month of 2016 the interview took place, he was either 30 or 31 years old and between 525 and 558 goals for his career.

Following the 2016-17 season through Sunday, Ovechkin has scored 336 goals over nearly eight full seasons (the Capitals still have five games left in this season) so he was technically right about not averaging 50 goals for six seasons.

Instead, incredibly, he has averaged 42 goals over eight NHL seasons since the 'impossible' statement.

Either way, we are certain that Ovechkin was never so happy to be so, so wrong about something.