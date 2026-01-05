Bertuzzi completes hat trick in OT, Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights

Akira Schmid made 17 saves for the Golden Knights (17-11-12), who are 0-3-2 in their past five games.

“You’re halfway through the year, and enough’s enough,” said Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy. “That’s it. To me, it’s enough’s enough when you’re a good team. If you’re a young team working your way through processes and all that stuff, we’re not that team. If guys believe they’re a first-place team, a contender, enough’s enough. Start playing like one.”

Brandon Saad gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 10:40 of the first period. He scored from in front of the crease after outbattling Louis Crevier for the puck. The sequence began when Alexander Holtz won the puck from Ryan Donato at the red line and passed it to Brett Howden in the offensive zone. Howden fed Saad with a backhand pass.

“I don’t think it’s one specific thing, but just making more plays and generating more chances,” Saad said. “I just feel like it’s kind of playing ping pong with it out there and not really having a lot of zone time and possession. We score a couple goals off breaks and rush chances, but we want to sustain more zone time, for sure.”

Bertuzzi tied it at 12:38 with his 20th goal of the season. Defenseman Alex Vlasic passed the puck to Bertuzzi from the left point, and Bertuzzi put a wrist shot low past Schmid’s glove.

“I've been feeling good,” Bertuzzi said. “I've been sticking with the program, staying even-keel, going out and working hard every day.”

Mark Stone restored the Golden Knights’ lead 43 seconds into the second period. Stone tapped the puck in after Jack Eichel’s pass from the side of the crease intended for Ivan Barbashev deflected off Crevier and onto Stone’s stick. Stone has goals in four straight games.

“It’s a weird stretch, it’s a weird stretch for a lot of teams,” Stone said. “We’re playing our worst hockey we’ve played in a while. We’re still right where we want to be. I think we’re right around the top of the Pacific, but we know that this type of hockey is not good enough. We’ve just got to play better as a five-man group. We’re not executing our breakouts. We’re not playing fast. We’re just not getting those opportunities. Fifteen shots. Usually we’re a 30-35 shot team with getting lots of Grade A scoring chances.”