Beecher to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

John Beecher will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday.
The Calgary Flames forward is facing discipline for roughing Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron.
The incident occurred at 13:15 of the first period of the Flames' 4-3 loss at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Saturday. Beecher was assessed a roughing minor and a misconduct.
The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: roughing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.