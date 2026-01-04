Beecher to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

Forward facing discipline for roughing against McCarron of Predators

John Beecher for DOPS 1426

© Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

John Beecher will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday.

The Calgary Flames forward is facing discipline for roughing Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron.

The incident occurred at 13:15 of the first period of the Flames' 4-3 loss at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Saturday. Beecher was assessed a roughing minor and a misconduct.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: roughing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

