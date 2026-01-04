Stanley suspended 1 game for actions in Jets game

NEW YORK -- Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley has been suspended for one game, without pay, for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk during NHL Game No. 650 in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 3, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 12:06 of the second period. Stanley was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Stanley will forfeit $6,510.42. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.