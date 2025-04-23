Weldon Mills Unveils Hurricanes-Branded Bottle

RALEIGH, N.C. - Weldon Mills Distillery today unveiled a Carolina Hurricanes-branded 2025 “Quarter Century” commemorative bottle. The limited release will be available for purchase at the Weldon Mills Distillery locations in Durham and Weldon, North Carolina, as well as ABC stores throughout the Hurricanes' marketing territory.

“Weldon Mills Distillery is proud to partner with the Carolina Hurricanes to celebrate 25 years of excellence on the ice,” said Weldon Mills Distillery Chief Marketing Officer Monsell Darville. “This commemorative Dray 25 Vodka release is a tribute to passion, perseverance, and the spirit of North Carolina that fuels us both.”

The Weldon Mills Dray Vodka pays homage to the pristine waters of the Roanoke River Basin, and the distillery invites fans to enjoy the vodka however they like it – “on ice, at home or at your favorite spot to catch the game.” Weldon Mills Distillery is the official distillery of the Carolina Hurricanes.