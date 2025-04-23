Weldon Mills Unveils Hurricanes-Branded Bottle

2025 “Quarter Century” commemorative vodka bottle available locally

weldonmills_4-23
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Weldon Mills Distillery today unveiled a Carolina Hurricanes-branded 2025 “Quarter Century” commemorative bottle. The limited release will be available for purchase at the Weldon Mills Distillery locations in Durham and Weldon, North Carolina, as well as ABC stores throughout the Hurricanes' marketing territory.

“Weldon Mills Distillery is proud to partner with the Carolina Hurricanes to celebrate 25 years of excellence on the ice,” said Weldon Mills Distillery Chief Marketing Officer Monsell Darville. “This commemorative Dray 25 Vodka release is a tribute to passion, perseverance, and the spirit of North Carolina that fuels us both.”

The Weldon Mills Dray Vodka pays homage to the pristine waters of the Roanoke River Basin, and the distillery invites fans to enjoy the vodka however they like it – “on ice, at home or at your favorite spot to catch the game.” Weldon Mills Distillery is the official distillery of the Carolina Hurricanes.

wm_4-23_embed

News Feed

Recap: Andersen, Martinook Spark Canes' Game 2 Win

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 2 vs. NJD

Preview: Round 1, Game 2 vs. NJD

Canes 'Trying To Improve' For Game 2

Recap: Stankoven Strikes Twice As Canes Take Game 1

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 1 vs. NJD

Preview: Round 1, Game 1 vs. NJD

Jarvis, Aho Named Carolina PHWA Award Winners

Playoff Quotebook: Ready For Action

Quotebook: Nikishin's First Practice In Carolina

Brent Burns Named Chiasson Award Winner

Canes Recall Khazheyev From Chicago

Hurricanes Announce Game 1 Promotions

Round 1 Preview: Canes vs. Devils

Canes Assign Brind'Amour, Nadeau, Morrow and Fensore To Chicago

Recap: Canes Can't Complete Comeback In Game 82

After The Storm: Brind'Amour & Fensore's Debut

Canes Announce First Round Schedule & Broadcast Information