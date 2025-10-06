Warf Resigns As Hurricanes Team President

RALEIGH, N.C. - Tom Dundon, Owner of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that Doug Warf has resigned as President of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC.

“Doug has a passion for the Hurricanes and our market, and we’re grateful for his time with the organization,” said Dundon. “I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.”

Warf had re-joined the organization in July 2024, after previously working for the Hurricanes from 2000-17.

“I appreciate all that Tom is doing for our area, specifically for the team that I love, and I’ve been grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it,” said Warf. “I’m proud of everything we accomplished over the past year off the ice, and I truly enjoyed working with Brian Fork, Eric Tulsky, Rod Brind’Amour and the rest of the team’s leadership.”