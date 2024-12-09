Tokarski Brings Experience, Veteran Presence To Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are just 27 games through the 2024-25 season, but they've already dressed five different goaltenders.

How did we get here?

Frederik Andersen, who went down with a knee injury at the end of October, opened the door for Spencer Martin to ride shotgun to Pyotr Kochetkov. However, an injury to Kochetkov the following month forced last year's waiver claim to quickly get to nine games played. That's important to note because one more game played would have meant that Martin would have required waivers in order to be reassigned to Chicago again. Getting someone with NHL experience through waivers is never a guarantee and is largely contingent on the health of all other 31 teams' creases on any given day (see: Martin's claim that brought him to Carolina last January).

The organization has shown that they're willing to call up Yaniv Perets when necessary, but they'd prefer to let both him and 20-year-old Ruslan Khazheyev - the only goaltender under contract at the moment who hasn't been called up to Carolina this season - continue developing in Chicago.

In order to make the calculated decision with Martin, preserve the prospective future, and bide time until Andersen returns, the Canes were in need of another healthy body behind Kochetkov for the time being. Enter Dustin Tokarski.