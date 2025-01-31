Suzuki's Long Road To The NHL Pays Off With Whirlwind Debut

Thursday started like any other for Suzuki - the 23-year-old woke up and went to the rink in Chicago, getting back to work after a big win the night before. But that quickly changed around the middle of the day when he got some unexpected, but thrilling, news.

Facing a number of absences from their lineup due to illness, the Carolina Hurricanes needed him in Raleigh, fast. Like, "Your flight leaves in an hour" fast.

“I learned about 1 o’clock central time, so 2 o’clock here," said Suzuki of his whirlwind afternoon. "I rushed home - I was at the rink, rushed home and put a suit on. Cam Abbott, our coach, drove me to the airport and dropped me off. I got here as quick as I could. I think I had like 15 minutes maybe before warmups, it was a little different, but I’m excited to be here.”

Around four hours after getting the call, Suzuki arrived at the arena with just 15 minutes to spare before his solo skate. A packed schedule, sure, but one he says worked to his benefit.

"I didn't really get to think about it. I feel like if I had had a night to sleep on it, I probably would have worked myself up a little bit. It was nice to just get here and get onto the ice," said Suzuki.

Now in his sixth season since being drafted by the Canes, Suzuki has some familiarity with the franchise. Some friendly faces helped calm the chaos a little bit as he reunited with former teammates and others with whom he had crossed paths during Carolina training camps along the way.

“I’ve been here (in the organization) for a little bit, I’m familiar with a bunch of the guys and played with a bunch in Chicago," he said. "It was nice to see them, and they were happy to see me, so it’s pretty exciting.”