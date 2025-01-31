Suzuki's Long Road To The NHL Pays Off With Whirlwind Debut

"I feel like if I had had a night to sleep on it, I probably would have worked myself up a little bit. It was nice to just get here and get onto the ice."

suzuki_131

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Ryan Suzuki came out of the dressing room, worked his way through a sea of fist bumps and back pats and hit the ice at Lenovo Center ahead of his long-awaited NHL debut for the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Helmet off, hair flowing with each stride, Suzuki took a few laps and tried to soak in the moment he had dreamt of since he was young. After arriving in Raleigh with just minutes to spare before warmups began, the 23-year-old hadn't had time for the magnitude of the moment to truly hit him.

"I'm sure it'll really sink in tonight, maybe even tomorrow," said Suzuki. "But I'm just excited, I checked my phone and got a bunch of messages, so I'm thinking about all the people that helped me get here. It'll be nice to be able to thank a lot of people."

The "rookie lap" has become standard fare for players skating in their first NHL games. But for Suzuki, whose career already boasts more than its fair share of twists and turns, his debut day was anything but.

Thursday started like any other for Suzuki - the 23-year-old woke up and went to the rink in Chicago, getting back to work after a big win the night before. But that quickly changed around the middle of the day when he got some unexpected, but thrilling, news.

Facing a number of absences from their lineup due to illness, the Carolina Hurricanes needed him in Raleigh, fast. Like, "Your flight leaves in an hour" fast.

“I learned about 1 o’clock central time, so 2 o’clock here," said Suzuki of his whirlwind afternoon. "I rushed home - I was at the rink, rushed home and put a suit on. Cam Abbott, our coach, drove me to the airport and dropped me off. I got here as quick as I could. I think I had like 15 minutes maybe before warmups, it was a little different, but I’m excited to be here.”

Around four hours after getting the call, Suzuki arrived at the arena with just 15 minutes to spare before his solo skate. A packed schedule, sure, but one he says worked to his benefit.

"I didn't really get to think about it. I feel like if I had had a night to sleep on it, I probably would have worked myself up a little bit. It was nice to just get here and get onto the ice," said Suzuki.

Now in his sixth season since being drafted by the Canes, Suzuki has some familiarity with the franchise. Some friendly faces helped calm the chaos a little bit as he reunited with former teammates and others with whom he had crossed paths during Carolina training camps along the way.

“I’ve been here (in the organization) for a little bit, I’m familiar with a bunch of the guys and played with a bunch in Chicago," he said. "It was nice to see them, and they were happy to see me, so it’s pretty exciting.”

With Suzuki's debut, every Carolina first-round pick since 2010 has now gone on to play at least one game for the team. But despite his draft pedigree, Suzuki's path has been anything but easy.

Just a few months after he was selected, a gruesome eye injury threatened to derail his career while playing in the Ontario Hockey League. But he battled back, adjusting to life with permanent damage in one eye while continuing to excel on the ice.

The COVID-19 pandemic threw another wrench into his development, concluding his junior career before he had a chance to chase a championship. He began his professional career in the 2020-21 campaign and went on to play three seasons with the Wolves, but continued to battle injuries as a pro.

After recording a career-best 32 points with the Wolves in 2022-23, the 2023-24 campaign marked more unfamiliar territory, as Carolina's affiliation with Chicago ended and Suzuki found himself with the Springfield Thunderbirds. He enjoyed a productive season with Springfield but again missed time throughout the season.

Now, with Carolina and Chicago restoring their affiliation for the 2024-25 campaign, health and stability have Suzuki producing at a higher clip than he has before in his professional career.

"I think the biggest thing for me was just being healthy to start the season," he said. "It hasn't been that way over the last couple of years, so it's been nice to get off to a good start and be familiar with the city of Chicago. It's nice to be back with your own organization."

After skating in just over six minutes with the Canes on Thursday, Suzuki was reassigned to Chicago on Friday. But he'll return to the AHL with confidence after cracking the National for the first time, knowing he's on the right track to making his next stay in Raleigh a lengthier one.

"With the right opportunity, I think I can make an impact up here," he said. "Obviously, I haven't made it yet, it's just one game, but hopefully more to come."

On Wednesday, Suzuki scored the game-winning goal to help the Wolves to a 3-1 win over the Manitoba Moose. On Friday, he'll likely suit up in burgundy and gold again as the Wolves take on their rival Rockford IceHogs in search of a third straight win.

But Thursday, as quickly as it came and went, was the day he officially became a Carolina Hurricane.

