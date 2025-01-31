Suzuki's Long Road To The NHL Pays Off With Whirlwind Debut

RALEIGH, N.C. - Ryan Suzuki came out of the dressing room, worked his way through a sea of fist bumps and back pats and hit the ice at Lenovo Center ahead of his long-awaited NHL debut for the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.
Helmet off, hair flowing with each stride, Suzuki took a few laps and tried to soak in the moment he had dreamt of since he was young. After arriving in Raleigh with just minutes to spare before warmups began, the 23-year-old hadn't had time for the magnitude of the moment to truly hit him.
"I'm sure it'll really sink in tonight, maybe even tomorrow," said Suzuki. "But I'm just excited, I checked my phone and got a bunch of messages, so I'm thinking about all the people that helped me get here. It'll be nice to be able to thank a lot of people."
The "rookie lap" has become standard fare for players skating in their first NHL games. But for Suzuki, whose career already boasts more than its fair share of twists and turns, his debut day was anything but.