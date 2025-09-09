Sportsbook Says... Where The Canes Stand Going Into The 2025-26 Season

RALEIGH, N.C. - Whether you partake in the sports betting scene or not, the odds provide a general feeling as to where things stand.

For the Carolina Hurricanes, "Vegas" feels good about them having another winning season and believes a few of their players have a real shot to bring home some end-of-season hardware.

Here are some notable pre-season numbers, courtesy of Fanatics Sportsbook, the official sports betting partner of the Canes.

(All odds reflected at the time of article publishing.)