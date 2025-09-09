Sportsbook Says... Where The Canes Stand Going Into The 2025-26 Season

Taking a look at where the oddsmakers have the team before the dance begins

8.11.25 Sportsbook
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Whether you partake in the sports betting scene or not, the odds provide a general feeling as to where things stand.

For the Carolina Hurricanes, "Vegas" feels good about them having another winning season and believes a few of their players have a real shot to bring home some end-of-season hardware.

Here are some notable pre-season numbers, courtesy of Fanatics Sportsbook, the official sports betting partner of the Canes.

(All odds reflected at the time of article publishing.)

To Win The Stanley Cup®: +750

A $10 wager would win $75 if the Canes win the Stanley Cup®

Only the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers (+700) have better odds to win it all as we head into the season.

The Canes have gone to the conference finals two of the last three years, and the Cats have to slip up at some point, right?

Plus, maybe there is some magic in the air, exactly 20 years after the team won its first Stanley Cup®.

To Win The Metropolitan Division: +125

A $10 wager would win $12.50 if the Canes win the Metropolitan Division

Okay, so you're not sold that the Canes are going to go all the way, but you feel good about their chances at winning the Metro? A clear favorite at the moment, the next closest foe is the New Jersey Devils at +325.

The Washington Capitals won the division last year by 12 points and sit tied for third at +550 with the New York Rangers.

To Make The Playoffs: -900

A $10 wager would win $1.11 if the Canes make the Stanley Cup Playoffs®

Essentially, the 'books feel that it's an absolute lock that Rod Brind'Amour's group is destined for an eighth consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs®.

You'll have to parlay this with one or several other picks to get a meaningful return.

Alexander Nikishin To Win The Calder Trophy: +1800

A $10 wager would win $180 if Alexander Nikishin wins the Calder Trophy

As far as futures bets go for individual players, Alexander Nikishin taking home the league's Rookie of the Year award has some value.

He's not your typical rookie. He's 23 years old and has played against grown men in the KHL for six years. Not only was he an All-Star in that league, but he had three straight seasons of at least 45+ points, including 56 during the 2023-24 campaign, when he led all blueliners.

He has offensive abilities, can shut just about anyone down on defense, and brings the physicality too. What's not to like?

His +1800 sits tied for seventh among eligible players at the moment, with his former SKA St. Petersburg teammate Ivan Demidov of the Montreal Canadiens (+220) leading the pack.

Frederik Andersen (+6500) or Pyotr Kochetkov (+16000) To Win The Vezina Trophy

A $10 wager would win $650 if Frederik Andersen wins the Vezina Trophy

A $10 wager would win $1,610 if Pyotr Kochetkov wins the Vezina Trophy

Anyone who has followed the Canes during the Rod Brind'Amour era knows that the team doesn't give up a ton of chances. In fact, over the last seven seasons, no team has given up fewer shots per night (27.2).

In Andersen's case, when healthy, he's been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL during his time with the Canes. His .915 save percentage over the last four seasons ranks sixth among all backstops (min. 100 GP). Motivated by the opportunity to represent his country of Denmark at this year's Winter Olympics, plus, on a one-year contract loaded with performance incentives, it's an incredibly important year for "Freddie". If he can stay injury-free, he could definitely find himself in the conversation for this award at season's end.

On the other hand, Kochetkov's road would likely involve him having to shoulder the load in the crease again this season. His game continues to grow year-over-year, and one of the biggest areas of growth he can have for this upcoming season is avoiding mental errors or mistakes. If he can cut down on them and keep his superb high-danger save percentage, which ranked in the 92nd percentile among NHL netminders, he could be a surprise candidate.

Others To Keep An Eye On...

  • Seth Jarvis to win the Rocket Richard Trophy: +15000
  • Andrei Svechnikov to win Rocket Richard Trophy: +30000
  • Jaccob Slavin to win the Norris Trophy: +12000
  • Sebastian Aho to win the Selke Trophy: +6000
  • Jordan Staal to win the Selke Trophy: +6000
  • Seth Jarvis to win the Selke Trophy: +6000
  • Rod Brind'Amour to win the Jack Adams Award: +4500

News Feed

Canes Sign Labanc To Professional Tryout

Struttin' Stormy: Why?

Inside The Canes' New Road Uniforms

Canes Ink Kylington, Smith To Professional Tryouts

Canes To Reveal New Road Uniforms On Sept. 3

Canes Announce 2025 Prospects Showcase Roster

Canes Sign Ryabkin To Entry-Level Contract

NHL Announces Canes' National TV Games

Canes To Host Community Benefit Game Sept. 24

6 Can't-Miss Canes Games During The 2025-26 Season

Sebastian Aho Ranked League's 13th-Best Center By NHL Network

Canes Hire Jesper Fast As Development Coach

From The ECHL to The Show: Hurricanes Who Have Played In 'AA'

Jaccob Slavin Ranked League's 8th-Best Defenseman By NHL Network

Durham Bulls To Host Canes-Themed "Hockey Night" On September 12

Tom Dundon's Success As Owner Of The Carolina Hurricanes

Martinook's Pre-Season Party Set To Return

Canes, Slavin Distribute School Supplies