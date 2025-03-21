6 Hurricanes Named To Elite Prospects' Top-100 U-23 Skaters Ranking

Logan Stankoven - #47
Logan Stankoven hit the ground running in Raleigh with a goal in his Hurricanes debut and has fit like a glove through his first handful of games in Rod Brind'Amour's forechecking-focused system. Originally selected in the second round, #47 overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft by Dallas, it's easy to forget Stankoven is just a rookie embarking on his first full NHL campaign after tearing up the AHL with 57 points in 47 games last year.
Stankoven was called up to the NHL last year and never looked back, notching 14 points through 24 regular-season games and eight points in 19 playoff tilts last season. This year, Stankoven has rattled off 31 points - good for sixth among all NHL rookies - including two points in four games in Carolina, where he has settled in alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook for the most part.
The sky is the limit for the two-time World Junior champion and 2023 CHL Player of the Year, and the early returns on his time in Carolina suggest he's in the perfect environment to reach his potential.
Here's some of what Elite Prospects had to say about the newest Cane...
Manipulating defenders with his movements, on and off the puck, he creates the space necessary to make special passing plays. Size will always remain a factor for him, but it doesn’t deter him from engaging in battles and going to the net. He goes shoulder-to-shoulder with opponents and gets the first touch on the puck. We admire his vision, motor, and all-around scoring abilities...