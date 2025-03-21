6 Hurricanes Named To Elite Prospects' Top-100 U-23 Skaters Ranking

RALEIGH, N.C - It's a good time to be a Carolina Hurricane, and it looks like it's going to stay that way for some time.

The latest glimpse into the bright future in Raleigh comes from Elite Prospects, who recently ranked the top 100 NHL-affiliated skaters who were under the age of 23 as of September 16, 2024.

Six skaters in the Hurricanes organization received recognition, including four on the active roster. Only four other franchises had as many or more players named to Elite Prospects' ranking. In addition, Carolina's 2024 second-round selection Nikita Artamonov was listed as an honorable mention amidst his record-setting U20 season in the KHL.

Take a look below at which Canes got the nod and click here to read the full article ($).