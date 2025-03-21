6 Hurricanes Named To Elite Prospects' Top-100 U-23 Skaters Ranking

Carolina one of just five NHL teams with at least six players listed

epstory_3-20

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C - It's a good time to be a Carolina Hurricane, and it looks like it's going to stay that way for some time.

The latest glimpse into the bright future in Raleigh comes from Elite Prospects, who recently ranked the top 100 NHL-affiliated skaters who were under the age of 23 as of September 16, 2024.

Six skaters in the Hurricanes organization received recognition, including four on the active roster. Only four other franchises had as many or more players named to Elite Prospects' ranking. In addition, Carolina's 2024 second-round selection Nikita Artamonov was listed as an honorable mention amidst his record-setting U20 season in the KHL.

Take a look below at which Canes got the nod and click here to read the full article ($).

Seth Jarvis - #7

Seth Jarvis has enjoyed a rapid ascension through three years and change, evolving from a high-motor middle-six contributor to a key forward on a Cup-contending club in Carolina.

After notching a career-best 33 goals and 67 points during a breakout 2023-24 campaign, the 2020 13th-overall pick inked an eight-year, $63.2 million contract with the Canes, cementing his future with the team that drafted him. This season, he currently ranks second on the team with 26 goals and 51 points in 60 games, with plenty of runway to surpass his impressive production from one year ago.

The highest-ranked Hurricane on the list, Jarvis is listed above nine of the 12 players taken before him in 2020, trailing only Tim Stutzle (3rd overall), Lucas Raymond (4th overall) and Jake Sanderson (5th overall).

Here's some of what Elite Prospects had to say about Carolina's No. 24...

He’s found tremendous success within the structure of the supposedly constrictive Hurricanes system, adding a dynamic rushing element to the team’s forward group while fully buying into their grindy puck-chasing and maximum-pressure defensive game. Carolina matches him up against other teams’ best lines for a reason...

Logan Stankoven - #47

Logan Stankoven hit the ground running in Raleigh with a goal in his Hurricanes debut and has fit like a glove through his first handful of games in Rod Brind'Amour's forechecking-focused system. Originally selected in the second round, #47 overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft by Dallas, it's easy to forget Stankoven is just a rookie embarking on his first full NHL campaign after tearing up the AHL with 57 points in 47 games last year.

Stankoven was called up to the NHL last year and never looked back, notching 14 points through 24 regular-season games and eight points in 19 playoff tilts last season. This year, Stankoven has rattled off 31 points - good for sixth among all NHL rookies - including two points in four games in Carolina, where he has settled in alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook for the most part.

The sky is the limit for the two-time World Junior champion and 2023 CHL Player of the Year, and the early returns on his time in Carolina suggest he's in the perfect environment to reach his potential.

Here's some of what Elite Prospects had to say about the newest Cane...

Manipulating defenders with his movements, on and off the puck, he creates the space necessary to make special passing plays. Size will always remain a factor for him, but it doesn’t deter him from engaging in battles and going to the net. He goes shoulder-to-shoulder with opponents and gets the first touch on the puck. We admire his vision, motor, and all-around scoring abilities...

Alexander Nikishin - #51

Widely regarded as the world's best defenseman not currently playing in the NHL, Alexander Nikishin is the KHL's highest-scoring U24 blueliner of all time with 54 goals and 177 points in 288 games. Now serving in his second season as captain of SKA St. Petersburg, Nikishin is a 200-foot force boasting potent offensive production and punishing defensive prowess.

Selected in the third round, #69 overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft, the towering 6-foot-4 Nikishin has enjoyed three straight seasons with double-digit goals, including 17 in each of the last two years.

Here's some of what Elite Prospects had to say about the record-setting Russian...

A powerful player, Nikishin can fiercely defend the front of the net, activate in the play, and release hard slappers from the point. These three elements should have him fit perfectly in Carolina’s system...

Bradly Nadeau - #86

The Hurricanes welcomed Bradly Nadeau to the organization in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft, making their first selection in the top 32 picks since Jarvis in 2020. Nadeau was coming off consecutive BCHL championships and a remarkable 113 points in 54 games as a draft-eligible skater, but had yet to be tested at the NCAA or Major Junior level.

Under a year later, he put pen to paper with the Canes and made his NHL debut after recording 19 goals and 46 points in 37 games with the Univ. of Maine. Now in his first full pro season, Nadeau has built an impressive resume in the AHL, leading the Chicago Wolves with 22 goals in 52 games - good for second among all rookies.

Here's some of what Elite Prospects had to say about Nadeau...

His elite and diverse releases can piece goalies, finding the back of the net even from closed angles. And Nadeau is now better capable of making the other plays that are conducive to NHL success, like the quick transition passes and defensive rotations...

Scott Morrow - #94

Like his counterpart Nadeau, Scott Morrow also began his professional career with an NHL cameo after signing his entry-level contract late last season, and has spent the majority of his first full campaign with Chicago (AHL). After amassing 39 points in 51 games - ranking second among first-year AHL blueliners - Morrow was recalled to Carolina on March 8.

Since then, Morrow has logged points in three of his four games played, culminating in his first NHL goal last weekend. Time will tell how long his latest stint in Raleigh is, but his growth is clear and it won't be long before the Darien, Conn. native is a mainstay in the Carolina lineup.

Here's some of what Elite Prospects had to say about Morrow...

He maps out the offensive end well, spotting his options and gaps in coverage, and orchestrates a high volume of scoring chances. While he’s not the most explosive skater, his deception and confidence should still make him an effective NHL playmaker...

Jackson Blake - #98

Entering the season, the general consensus was that there was an opening for one of Carolina's prized prospects to force their way onto the roster. Enter Jackson Blake, who came into the lineup on opening night and never came out, serving as a versatile weapon for Rod Brind'Amour and Co.

Blake has found a way to thrive on every line for the Canes, bringing his tenacious puck-hounding style on a nightly basis regardless of who he lines up next to. But the former Univ. of North Dakota standout is more than just a forechecking menace, he's got the skill to go along with it - his 11 goals rank sixth among first-year NHLers and are tied for the eighth most in a single season by a Hurricanes rookie in team history (since relocation).

Here's some of what Elite Prospects had to say about the 2021 fourth-rounder...

Blake has quickly become an effective NHLer, bringing those pond hockey-like highlights to the league. He’s quick off the wall, highly creative in open ice, and has a knack for always being open...

