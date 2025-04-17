Recap: 'Shorthanded' Canes Held Off By Habs

MONTREAL - With seven regulars out of the lineup, a youth-heavy Carolina Hurricanes club came up just short against the desperate Montreal Canadiens in a 4-2 loss at Bell Centre on Wednesday.

Needing one point to clinch the NHL's final playoff spot, the Habs came out firing and broke the ice at 3:50 through Kaiden Guhle's first of two tallies on the night. But six minutes later, the Canes punched back as Taylor Hall banked in a shot from the right circle, sending the teams to intermission knotted at one apiece.

An antsy Quebecois crowd provided the soundtrack for a tense second stanza in which the teams traded power plays and chances to no avail for much of the frame. Inside the final four minutes, however, the Canadiens gave their hometown faithful back-to-back bolts of energy with two goals separated by just 2:26 to take a 3-1 lead into the third.

Despite the deficit, Carolina continued to push and halved the Habs' lead when Tyson Jost poked home a loose puck in the crease with 5:50 remaining in regulation. Unfortunately, that was as close as the Canes could come, and a Montreal empty-netter sealed the Canadiens' victory in the final moments.

Pyotr Kochetkov took the loss in net, allowing three goals on 20 shots. He has now dropped four of his last six starts.