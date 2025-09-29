Recap: Nadeau Nets Two As Canes Top Preds

Unger Sorum, Legault also find twine; Primeau posts 18 saves

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by two goals from Bradly Nadeau and two points from Jackson Blake (2A), the Carolina Hurricanes earned their first win of the preseason on Sunday, taking a 3-1 result from the Nashville Predators.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

Although the evening started with the visitors breaking open the scoring, Cayden Primeau, making his second start of the exhibition slate for Carolina, settled in from there.

A quick response in the form of Felix Unger Sorum tap-in just 39 seconds later knotted the score at 1-1, where it would remain until the late stages of the second period. Operating on the power play, some slick puck movement resulted in a Nadeau one-time strike, giving the Canes their first lead of the evening.

Nadeau's second of the contest - a quick-release snap from the slot, set up by Logan Stankoven behind the cage - gave the Hurricanes some breathing room late in the final frame. Nashville halved the deficit in the waning minutes, but Carolina quickly answered through Charles Alexis Legault to restore its two-goal lead and see out the win.

Primeau finished with 18 saves on 20 shots - the same totals from his preseason debut last Monday - to hold things down between the pipes for the Canes.

NSH at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Kevin Labanc and Bradly Nadeau are the only Hurricanes to appear in all four preseason games thus far, and both found Sunday's scoresheet, albeit in different ways.
  • Nadeau now leads the team with four points (3G, 1A) in as many games during exhibition play following Sunday's two-tally effort.
  • Labanc, attending camp on a PTO, logged a fight when he stepped up for Tyson Jost following a hit in front of the Carolina bench. The 29-year-old ranks second behind Nadeau with three points (3A).
  • Felix Unger Sorum and Charles Alexis Legault each scored their first preseason goals in Sunday's win.
  • Domenick Fensore led all Canes with 22:07 TOI and posted a team-high-tying three blocked shots, including a crucial intervention in the third period.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on Bradly Nadeau's night...

"You want to see that. You want to see the progression. Certainly, the confidence, you can see it. You play him with the top guys tonight and it should look that way, when you think about it. The NHL guys, they should look like that, and putting him in that mix, he didn't look out of place."

Bradly Nadeau following his two-goal performance....

"The more experience you get out there, the more comfortable you feel. To play with good players like that helps. You just try to keep it simple and do your job."

Kevin Labanc on his tryout in camp thus far...

"It's a showcase. You're giving it your all out there, trying to prove that you can play the game and you can play the system. (The Canes) made it to the conference finals last year, and you just want to be that extra depth to get over that hump because there's a great group of guys in here. They play a fast game and you just want to add to it."

What's Next?

  • The Canes are right back in action on Monday night in Sunrise, taking on the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.
  • Next Game: Monday, Sept. 29 at Florida | 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Next Home Game: Opening Night | Thursday, Oct. 9 vs. New Jersey | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Canes Assign Miftakhov, Khazheyev To Chicago Wolves

Preseason Preview: September 28 vs. Nashville

What's In A Number?

Recap: Canes Claw Back, But Come Up Short In Tampa

Preseason Preview: September 26 at Tampa Bay

One Week Into Canes Training Camp

Recap: Late Surge Lifts Cats Past Canes

Preseason Preview: September 24 vs. Florida

Recap: Canes Quieted By Bolts In Preseason Opener

Canes Announce First Citizens Bank As Home Helmet Branding Partner

Preseason Preview: September 22 vs. Tampa Bay

Stankoven Embracing Opportunity At Center

What Did The Canes Do This Summer?

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Eager To Build Off Biggest Year Yet

Familiar Cast Of Canes Welcomes Ehlers, Miller As Camp Begins

Canes Announce Training Camp Roster

Takeaways From The 2025 Prospects Showcase

1-on-1 With Eric Tulsky Ahead Of Canes Training Camp