Recap: Nadeau Nets Two As Canes Top Preds

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by two goals from Bradly Nadeau and two points from Jackson Blake (2A), the Carolina Hurricanes earned their first win of the preseason on Sunday, taking a 3-1 result from the Nashville Predators.

Although the evening started with the visitors breaking open the scoring, Cayden Primeau, making his second start of the exhibition slate for Carolina, settled in from there.

A quick response in the form of Felix Unger Sorum tap-in just 39 seconds later knotted the score at 1-1, where it would remain until the late stages of the second period. Operating on the power play, some slick puck movement resulted in a Nadeau one-time strike, giving the Canes their first lead of the evening.

Nadeau's second of the contest - a quick-release snap from the slot, set up by Logan Stankoven behind the cage - gave the Hurricanes some breathing room late in the final frame. Nashville halved the deficit in the waning minutes, but Carolina quickly answered through Charles Alexis Legault to restore its two-goal lead and see out the win.

Primeau finished with 18 saves on 20 shots - the same totals from his preseason debut last Monday - to hold things down between the pipes for the Canes.