Recap: Hall's Hat Trick Leads Canes Past Ducks

Forward records sixth career three-goal game as Carolina moves to 9-1-0 in last 10

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Taylor Hall tallied three goals in the third period and Frederik Andersen stymied 32 of 34 shots to help the Carolina Hurricanes return to the win column with a 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Hall first found twine on the power play at 2:32 of the third period to stretch the Canes' lead to 3-1 at the time, putting away a loose puck in front to finish off Jackson Blake's stuff chance. After Anaheim cut the deficit back to one with 3:23 to play, Hall then capitalized on a Jesperi Kotkaniemi feed just 36 seconds later to restore his team's two-goal advantage.

The 33-year-old put the icing on the cake with an empty-net marker inside the final two minutes, wrapping up his sixth career hat trick.

The game's first goal didn't arrive until the 7:59 mark of the second period, but it came from a familiar source as Mark Jankowski scored for the second straight game with a net-side deflection of Tyson Jost's spinning setup.

Anaheim responded just over five minutes later, but the tie game only lasted another 3:33. Jordan Martinook restored the Canes' advantage after being the first to react to a bounce off the boards behind the net, tucking home a Shayne Gostisbehere rebound to send his team into the third ahead by one.

Andersen notched his fifth straight win between the pipes and his second performance of 30+ saves this season.

Stats & Standouts

  • The Hurricanes went a flawless 6-for-6 on the penalty kill against Anaheim, marking a new single-game season high in penalties killed. Carolina now leads the league with 45 perfect PK performances this season (in games with at least one PK opportunity).
  • Taylor Hall bagged his second hat trick this season and the sixth of his career. Prior to the 2024-25 campaign, he had not scored three or more goals in a game since the 2013-14 season.
  • Hall has now recorded 13 points (6G, 8A) in 20 games since joining the Canes, including nine points (5G, 4A) in his last eight games.
  • Mark Jankowski says pucks are "just finding him" right now, but the 30-year-old continues to record a remarkable run. Now with six strikes in seven games with the Canes, Jankowski sits just one shy of the league lead in goals since the March 7 trade deadline.
  • Brent Burns helped set up Mark Jankowski's tally to record his 15th season with at least 20 assists, tying Drew Doughty for the second most by an active defenseman behind Pittsburgh's Kris Letang (16).
  • After missing yesterday's game in LA, Shayne Gostisbehere (illness) and Jordan Staal (upper-body injury) returned to the lineup today for Carolina. Juha Jaaska was re-assigned to the Chicago Wolves (AHL) and Scott Morrow served as the healthy extra.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour after the win...

"Goaltending was pretty darn special tonight again, so that was good. Especially with six penalty kills, that's too many. Your best penalty killer's always got to be your goalie and I thought (Andersen) did a great job. We actually had a ton of shorthanded chances too and unfortunately weren't able to score there, but it was just a good team effort. 20 guys I thought played extremely hard and we got the win."

Rod Brind'Amour describing Taylor Hall's game...

"Dynamite, really. Every shift it felt like he was impactful [and] all around it. He's been really good since he showed up here, but hadn't quite got rewarded for what he has been doing and tonight he did. The one down low where he stickhandled, that's a special goal. He had a great game."

Taylor Hall on his level of comfortability with the team, now with the group for about two months...

"It's really starting to get there. You can say that you're feeling good after five or 10 games, but it's just a lot of reps and a lot of reading off of players. All three of our defensive pairs play kind of different styles. Just being able to read off of KK, off of Rosey, who I've been with for the last few games, that's just part of being a hockey player and part of being an athlete - letting your brain do the work and you just go play. That's what I'm kind of feeling now. It's really fun just to contribute. It's awesome."

Frederik Andersen touching on the importance of the bounce-back win after how yesterday in Los Angeles went...

"Just turning the page quickly, mentally, was the biggest thing. Obviously, you're going to have some games like yesterday when things just go against you. You're going to have that and you're going to have to respond. I thought we all came ready to play. (We) turned the page quick and it feels good."

What's Next?

The Canes will return to Raleigh on Monday ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Nashville at Lenovo Center.

Next Game: Tuesday, March 25 vs. Nashville | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

