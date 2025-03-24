Recap: Hall's Hat Trick Leads Canes Past Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Taylor Hall tallied three goals in the third period and Frederik Andersen stymied 32 of 34 shots to help the Carolina Hurricanes return to the win column with a 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Hall first found twine on the power play at 2:32 of the third period to stretch the Canes' lead to 3-1 at the time, putting away a loose puck in front to finish off Jackson Blake's stuff chance. After Anaheim cut the deficit back to one with 3:23 to play, Hall then capitalized on a Jesperi Kotkaniemi feed just 36 seconds later to restore his team's two-goal advantage.

The 33-year-old put the icing on the cake with an empty-net marker inside the final two minutes, wrapping up his sixth career hat trick.

The game's first goal didn't arrive until the 7:59 mark of the second period, but it came from a familiar source as Mark Jankowski scored for the second straight game with a net-side deflection of Tyson Jost's spinning setup.

Anaheim responded just over five minutes later, but the tie game only lasted another 3:33. Jordan Martinook restored the Canes' advantage after being the first to react to a bounce off the boards behind the net, tucking home a Shayne Gostisbehere rebound to send his team into the third ahead by one.

Andersen notched his fifth straight win between the pipes and his second performance of 30+ saves this season.