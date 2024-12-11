Recap: Canes Top Sharks With Third-Period Push

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the team earning the come-from-behind victory and showing appreciation for San Jose's effort...

"We found a way. It was not pretty. Obviously, I thought our third period was our best period. Sometimes when your back's against the wall, that's what ends up happening. We've got to give them a lot of credit. I think (San Jose) [is] talented, and we don't get to see them often, but (Macklin Celebrini) is certainly a number one pick, I'll just say that. He's a special player for that age and you can just see that he's going to be a good one."

Jalen Chatfield describing his team's resiliency in the final frame of regulation...

"You don't want to be down one going into the third, but we've got the team [to push back]. We've faced adversity. You can see the character of our guys, just being able to bounce back the way that we did. Hopefully, it's momentum to keep us pushing forward, get on the right track, and keep winning."

Brent Burns touching on some of the challenges the team has faced lately and how the team gets things right moving forward...

"It's a tough league. It's tough every night. Obviously, it hasn't been going the way we would have liked the last little bit here, but we believe in each other and we help each other. Some of that is getting our swagger back and doing the hard and dirty things... I think as a group we've been through a lot. We have a mature group and we [put in] a lot of work. I don't think we necessarily need [a game like that] to (get our swagger back), I think we need to feel good with the game [we're playing] and know what we have to do as a group. We have to do it every night and feel good in it."