Recap: Canes Top Sharks With Third-Period Push

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brent Burns and Jalen Chatfield scored in the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes erase a one-goal deficit and knock off the San Jose Sharks by a 3-2 final in front of an 82nd straight sellout at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

Trailing 2-1, Burns brought the home crowd to its feet as he finished off a slick tic-tac-toe passing play with Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas at 4:11 of the final frame. Carolina's comeback push continued, and Chatfield grabbed the game-winner with just 2:39 remaining on a wrister from range that beat Vitek Vanecek to the stick side.

Earlier, Carolina's first lead of the game arrived on a Shayne Gostisbehere laser from the left circle at 4:26 of the first period. But a late Sharks goal leveled the game before the end of the frame, and another midway through the second period gave the visitors a 2-1 lead entering the third.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 20 saves on 22 shots for his 12th win of the campaign.

Stats & Standouts

  • After their potent power play fueled the majority of the Canes' scoring in recent games, all three tallies tonight came at 5-on-5. That's a step in the right direction for a team that "needs to find consistency" at even strength, as Shayne Gostisbehere put it on Saturday.
  • As for the power play, that's the eighth time this season - and the first time since Nov. 20 - that the Canes have won without scoring on the man advantage.
  • Speaking of Shayne Gostisbehere, his comeback tour in Raleighwood continues to bear fruit. The 31-year-old has points in four straight games and is up to 25 points in 28 games this season - the fastest he's ever hit that benchmark, and good for a share of fifth in scoring among all NHL blueliners at the time of publishing.
  • Brent Burns has two goals on the year, and each has come in the third period of a comeback victory. The points may come a little slower these days for the 39-year-old, but he's still got a knack for coming up clutch when called upon.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the team earning the come-from-behind victory and showing appreciation for San Jose's effort...

"We found a way. It was not pretty. Obviously, I thought our third period was our best period. Sometimes when your back's against the wall, that's what ends up happening. We've got to give them a lot of credit. I think (San Jose) [is] talented, and we don't get to see them often, but (Macklin Celebrini) is certainly a number one pick, I'll just say that. He's a special player for that age and you can just see that he's going to be a good one."

Jalen Chatfield describing his team's resiliency in the final frame of regulation...

"You don't want to be down one going into the third, but we've got the team [to push back]. We've faced adversity. You can see the character of our guys, just being able to bounce back the way that we did. Hopefully, it's momentum to keep us pushing forward, get on the right track, and keep winning."

Brent Burns touching on some of the challenges the team has faced lately and how the team gets things right moving forward...

"It's a tough league. It's tough every night. Obviously, it hasn't been going the way we would have liked the last little bit here, but we believe in each other and we help each other. Some of that is getting our swagger back and doing the hard and dirty things... I think as a group we've been through a lot. We have a mature group and we [put in] a lot of work. I don't think we necessarily need [a game like that] to (get our swagger back), I think we need to feel good with the game [we're playing] and know what we have to do as a group. We have to do it every night and feel good in it."

Postgame Quotes: Rod Brind'Amour

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to be off on Wednesday. They'll return to practice on Thursday before hosting the Ottawa Senators for Pride Night at Lenovo Center on Friday.

Next Game: Friday, Dec. 13 vs. Ottawa | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

