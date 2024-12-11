Recap: Canes Top Sharks With Third-Period Push

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brent Burns and Jalen Chatfield scored in the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes erase a one-goal deficit and knock off the San Jose Sharks by a 3-2 final in front of an 82nd straight sellout at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.
Trailing 2-1, Burns brought the home crowd to its feet as he finished off a slick tic-tac-toe passing play with Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas at 4:11 of the final frame. Carolina's comeback push continued, and Chatfield grabbed the game-winner with just 2:39 remaining on a wrister from range that beat Vitek Vanecek to the stick side.
Earlier, Carolina's first lead of the game arrived on a Shayne Gostisbehere laser from the left circle at 4:26 of the first period. But a late Sharks goal leveled the game before the end of the frame, and another midway through the second period gave the visitors a 2-1 lead entering the third.
Pyotr Kochetkov made 20 saves on 22 shots for his 12th win of the campaign.