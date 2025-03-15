Recap: Canes' Streak Hits Six With Win Over Wings

"We had our game, and we're not tip-toeing into the game; we're asserting ourselves..."

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by two-point performances from Jack Roslovic (1G, 1A) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (2A), the Carolina Hurricanes ousted the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Lenovo Center on Friday, extending their win streak to six games.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Trailing by a goal after 20 minutes despite heavily controlling play in the opening frame, the Canes were rewarded for their dominance when Taylor Hall deflected a Jesperi Kotkaniemi shot past Petr Mrazek just 22 seconds into the second period.

With the score leveled at a goal apiece, Carolina pushed and took the lead five minutes later as Kotkaniemi set up Jack Roslovic for a tap-in at the back post. Pouring on the pressure, Jalen Chatfield made it 3-1 with a wrister from the right circle at 12:17.

Detroit brought the deficit back to one with an early marker in the third period, but the Canes held strong from there and an Eric Robinson empty-netter sealed the win.

Frederik Andersen stopped 24 of 26 shots for his third consecutive win in the crease.

DET at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Jesperi Kotkaniemi recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season, tying him for sixth-most among active Hurricanes. The Finnish forward has now recorded 30 points in a season for the second time as a Cane and his 12 points over the past two months (since Jan. 14) rank third among all Carolina skaters.
  • Jack Roslovic's second-period strike stretched his point streak to three games (2G, 2A) and marked his 21st tally of the season - one shy of his single-season career high of 22 set with Columbus in 2021-22.
  • Seth Jarvis extended his point streak to four games (3G, 1A) with an assist on Jalen Chatfield's goal, marking his second streak of four or more games this season. Only Sebastian Aho has achieved that feat more times (4) among Hurricanes skaters this season.
  • Eric Robinson picked up an empty-netter for his 27th point and 13th goal of the season, matching his career-high in points set in 2021-22 and marking a new career-high in goals after scoring 12 with Columbus in 2022-23.
  • With tonight's win, the Hurricanes (31-0-3) passed the Stars (30-1-1) for the second-most wins when leading after two periods, trailing only the Jets (35-0-1). Carolina also ranks T-5th in wins when allowing the first goal, having notched 15 such victories this season, and its 18 comeback wins are T-3rd in the NHL.
  • Thanks to a 4-0-0 homestand, Carolina has now won six consecutive contests, their second-longest streak of the season behind an eight-game run from Oct. 22 to Nov. 7. The Hurricanes are also the sixth team in the NHL to reach the 40-win mark in 2024-25.
  • Thanks to Robinson's empty-netter, the Hurricanes have also scored four or more goals in three consecutive games for the third time this season and the first time since Nov. 23 - 27. Carolina's longest streak of four-goal games so far in 2024-25 was nine outings from Oct. 24 to Nov. 11.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the trio of Taylor Hall, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Jack Roslovic...

"I thought all three of them were impactful. It wasn't one guy. Every shift, it was another guy doing something positive and sometimes it was all three of them. Certainly, on the goals, they were nice plays, but really it was their tenacity on the puck. That was a big line for us tonight, for sure."

Taylor Hall discussing what's gone right for the team during their six-game streak...

"We're getting a bit more puck luck, but I think the work ethic and getting to our game right off the opening puck drop has been there. I know we were down 1-0 after the first, but we still outshot them 10-3. We had our game, and we're not tip-toeing into the game; we're asserting ourselves. Obviously that might be a bit easier at home, but we're still doing that really well and you're seeing us rolling the lines a bit more. Everyone's contributing. I know it's cliche, but if you look at the stats night after night, it's really true. And that's a good feeling when everyone feels like that."

Jesperi Kotkaniemi when asked about surpassing his point total from last season with 16 games to go...

"It's a boring answer, but I just try to work hard and get a little better every day. [I try to] enjoy every day here. It's a beautiful city and good teammates here. What could be better?"

Rod Brind'Amour speaks on tonight's 4-2 win over the Detriot Red Wings.

What's Next?

The Canes will fly to Philadelphia post-game and will be right back in action on Saturday against the Flyers.

Next Game: Saturday, March 15 at Philadelphia | 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, March 25 vs. Nashville | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

News Feed

Preview: March 15 at Philadelphia

Projected Lineup: March 14 vs. Detroit

Hurricanes Reach $1 Million 'Raise Up' Goal

Preview: March 14 vs. Detroit

Injury Report: Svechnikov 'Doubtful' To Play On Friday

Q&A: Eric Robinson

Recap: Canes Beat Bolts For Fifth Straight Win

Projected Lineup: March 11 vs. Tampa Bay

Preview: March 11 vs. Tampa Bay

After The Storm: Jankowski, Stankoven Make Immediate Impact

Recap: New Guys Shine As Canes Ground Jets

Projected Lineup: March 9 vs. Winnipeg

Preview: March 9 vs. Winnipeg

Canes Recall Morrow From Chicago

Canes Recall Stillman From Chicago

Canes Add To Already Bright Future With Stankoven & Draft Capital

Canes Acquire Mark Jankowski From Nashville

Canes Acquire Stankoven, Picks For Rantanen