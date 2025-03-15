Recap: Canes' Streak Hits Six With Win Over Wings

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the trio of Taylor Hall, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Jack Roslovic...

"I thought all three of them were impactful. It wasn't one guy. Every shift, it was another guy doing something positive and sometimes it was all three of them. Certainly, on the goals, they were nice plays, but really it was their tenacity on the puck. That was a big line for us tonight, for sure."

Taylor Hall discussing what's gone right for the team during their six-game streak...

"We're getting a bit more puck luck, but I think the work ethic and getting to our game right off the opening puck drop has been there. I know we were down 1-0 after the first, but we still outshot them 10-3. We had our game, and we're not tip-toeing into the game; we're asserting ourselves. Obviously that might be a bit easier at home, but we're still doing that really well and you're seeing us rolling the lines a bit more. Everyone's contributing. I know it's cliche, but if you look at the stats night after night, it's really true. And that's a good feeling when everyone feels like that."

Jesperi Kotkaniemi when asked about surpassing his point total from last season with 16 games to go...

"It's a boring answer, but I just try to work hard and get a little better every day. [I try to] enjoy every day here. It's a beautiful city and good teammates here. What could be better?"