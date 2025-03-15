Recap: Canes' Streak Hits Six With Win Over Wings

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by two-point performances from Jack Roslovic (1G, 1A) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (2A), the Carolina Hurricanes ousted the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Lenovo Center on Friday, extending their win streak to six games.
GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES
Trailing by a goal after 20 minutes despite heavily controlling play in the opening frame, the Canes were rewarded for their dominance when Taylor Hall deflected a Jesperi Kotkaniemi shot past Petr Mrazek just 22 seconds into the second period.
With the score leveled at a goal apiece, Carolina pushed and took the lead five minutes later as Kotkaniemi set up Jack Roslovic for a tap-in at the back post. Pouring on the pressure, Jalen Chatfield made it 3-1 with a wrister from the right circle at 12:17.
Detroit brought the deficit back to one with an early marker in the third period, but the Canes held strong from there and an Eric Robinson empty-netter sealed the win.
Frederik Andersen stopped 24 of 26 shots for his third consecutive win in the crease.