Recap: Canes' Point Streak Snapped By Kings

Carolina fails to earn a point for the first time since Jan. 15

RECAP_L

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - For the first time in nearly a month, the Carolina Hurricanes suffered a regulation loss at Lenovo Center, falling 4-2 to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Things got started on the right foot for Carolina, earning the game-opening goal for a fourth consecutive contest when Jesperi Kotkaniemi tipped home a Sean Walker shot from the point. The lead would last just 2:35 though, as Los Angeles quickly leveled the score before the intermission.

The equalizer would go on to be the first of three unanswered for the visiting Kings, who came to Raleigh after being blanked by the Panthers and Lightning in their last two games.

3-1 heading to the finish, Eric Robinson was able to get the Canes within one for a short period of time, but Kevin Fiala's second goal of the night put an end to Carolina's come-from-behind bid.

Frederik Andersen took the loss in net, allowing four goals on 26 shots. It was his first defeat since Oct. 11.

LAK at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • At the start of warmups, the team's PR department announced that forward Andrei Svechnikov would not play due to an upper-body injury. A bit of a surprise after the forward took part in the team's morning skate, it was the first missed game of the season for #37. Rod Brind'Amour called it "precautionary" post-game.
  • With an assist on Eric Robinson's third-period goal, Brent Burns became the 13th defenseman in NHL history to record 900 points. The bearded blueliner sits just eight points shy of Scott Stevens for 12th in NHL all-time scoring among defensemen.
  • Eric Robinson tied his career-best mark of 12 goals with his third-period tally, doing so in 52 games - 19 fewer than it took when he set that benchmark in 2022-23.
  • The results didn't show on the scoreboard this time, but Carolina's new-look top line of Sebastian Aho, Jackson Blake and Mikko Rantanen enjoyed another dominant outing against LA. Outchancing the Kings 25-4 (per Natural Stat Trick), the trio was held off the scoresheet by some tough luck in the paint and solid goaltending by Darcy Kuemper.
  • Regardless of the result, it was a season-best showing by the Caniacs, as 18,977 filled the Lenovo Center. It was the 95th consecutive sell-out for the organization.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the defeat...

“The bounces certainly didn’t go our way. Even after we got Robbie's goal, we get an empty net kind of bounce off the post and we somehow shove it back (into the goalie), then they come down and score. Yeah, we didn't get the bounces tonight."

Rod Brind'Amour on the Aho/Rantanen/Blake line and the play of his youngest skater...

"That line had a very, very good game, but got nothing to show for it. They were, I thought, really impactful. And I thought Blaker was maybe the most impactful player."

Eric Robinson on the team battling through illness this week...

"Yeah, it's tough. It seems like it happens at least once a year throughout a team. You spend so much time together. Good on the guys who have been battling through it."

Postgame Quotes: Rod Brind'Amour

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to be off on Sunday. They'll return to practice on Monday before flying to Winnipeg.

Next Game: Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Winnipeg | 8:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. Utah | 1:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

News Feed

Canes Assign Riley Stillman To Chicago Wolves

Projected Lineup: February 1 vs. Los Angeles

Preview: February 1 vs. Los Angeles

Canes Recall Ryan Suzuki From Chicago Wolves

Suzuki's Long Road To The NHL Pays Off With Whirlwind Debut

Canes Recall Riley Stillman From Chicago Wolves

Recap: Rantanen Scores, Suzuki Debuts In Canes' Win Over Blackhawks

Canes Recall Ryan Suzuki From Chicago

Projected Lineup: January 30 vs. Chicago

Aho, Rantanen Named To Finland's 4 Nations Face-Off Leadership Group

Preview: January 30 vs. Chicago

Examining The Biggest Trades In Canes History

Recap: Andersen, Canes Blank Rangers On Broadway

Projected Lineup: January 28 at NY Rangers

Canes, NHL Partner On Apex Street Hockey Rinks

Preview: January 28 at NY Rangers

Recap: Canes Pick Up Point As Rantanen, Hall Debut

Projected Lineup: January 25 at NY Islanders