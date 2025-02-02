Recap: Canes' Point Streak Snapped By Kings

RALEIGH, N.C. - For the first time in nearly a month, the Carolina Hurricanes suffered a regulation loss at Lenovo Center, falling 4-2 to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Things got started on the right foot for Carolina, earning the game-opening goal for a fourth consecutive contest when Jesperi Kotkaniemi tipped home a Sean Walker shot from the point. The lead would last just 2:35 though, as Los Angeles quickly leveled the score before the intermission.

The equalizer would go on to be the first of three unanswered for the visiting Kings, who came to Raleigh after being blanked by the Panthers and Lightning in their last two games.

3-1 heading to the finish, Eric Robinson was able to get the Canes within one for a short period of time, but Kevin Fiala's second goal of the night put an end to Carolina's come-from-behind bid.

Frederik Andersen took the loss in net, allowing four goals on 26 shots. It was his first defeat since Oct. 11.