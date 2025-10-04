Recap: Canes Conclude Preseason Play In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Carolina Hurricanes struck late to force overtime in their final preseason contest, but a Joakim Kemell power-play goal in the extra frame gave the Nashville Predators a 3-2 victory at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

Carolina picked up an early advantage as Jordan Staal connected with Jordan Martinook on a 2-on-1 midway through the period, but some penalty trouble resulted in a 5-on-3 answer for the Preds just minutes later.

Five minutes into the second, Nashville took the lead as former Hurricane Tyson Jost tucked home a rebound, giving his club an advantage it held as the game approached its final five minutes. But at 14:57, a turnover at the Nashville blueline allowed Sebastian Aho to find a wide-open Seth Jarvis in front of the net, who displayed some slick stickhandling and a tidy finish to knot the score once more and send the game to a fourth frame.

A cagey overtime turned in favor of the hosts as Carolina was shorthanded for the final 1:58, allowing Kemell to find twine after previously drawing the call.

Making his preseason debut, Pyotr Kochetkov was sharp in the Carolina cage with 25 saves on 28 shots on Sunday.