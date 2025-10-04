Recap: Canes Conclude Preseason Play In Nashville

Martinook, Jarvis score as Carolina falls in OT

RECAP

© Megan Veldman

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Carolina Hurricanes struck late to force overtime in their final preseason contest, but a Joakim Kemell power-play goal in the extra frame gave the Nashville Predators a 3-2 victory at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

Carolina picked up an early advantage as Jordan Staal connected with Jordan Martinook on a 2-on-1 midway through the period, but some penalty trouble resulted in a 5-on-3 answer for the Preds just minutes later.

Five minutes into the second, Nashville took the lead as former Hurricane Tyson Jost tucked home a rebound, giving his club an advantage it held as the game approached its final five minutes. But at 14:57, a turnover at the Nashville blueline allowed Sebastian Aho to find a wide-open Seth Jarvis in front of the net, who displayed some slick stickhandling and a tidy finish to knot the score once more and send the game to a fourth frame.

A cagey overtime turned in favor of the hosts as Carolina was shorthanded for the final 1:58, allowing Kemell to find twine after previously drawing the call.

Making his preseason debut, Pyotr Kochetkov was sharp in the Carolina cage with 25 saves on 28 shots on Sunday.

CAR@NSH: Jarvis scores goal against Juuse Saros

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Mark Jankowski and defenseman Jalen Chatfield made their preseason debuts today for Carolina. Jankowski started camp in a yellow, no-contact sweater as a precautionary measure, before graduating from it within the last week. Chatfield missed about a week of training camp due to a minor injury of his own.
  • Defensemen K'Andre Miller and Jaccob Slavin were held out of today's exhibition finale as a precaution. Neither skated in any of the team's six tune-ups, but Rod Brind'Amour has stated several times throughout training camp that he expects to have the two available come Thursday's regular-season opener.
  • Defenseman Alexander Nikishin led the Canes with four blocks and five hits.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are set to be off on Sunday. They'll return to practice on Monday for a string of skates leading up to Thursday's regular-season opener.
  • Next Game: Opening Night | Thursday, Oct. 9 vs. New Jersey | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Canes Assign Givani Smith To Chicago Wolves

Preseason Preview: October 4 at Nashville

Canes Sign Givani Smith To One-Year Contract

Breitling, Canes Partner For Custom Edition

Hurricanes' Valuation Jumps Nearly $1B Ahead Of 2025-26 Season

Tyson Jost Claimed Off Waivers By Nashville

Jarvis Set To Star In Amazon's FACEOFF: Inside The NHL

FanDuel Sports Network Slated To Televise And Stream 72 Carolina Hurricanes Games

Quotebook: Brind'Amour Talks Roster Cuts, Final Days Of Camp

Canes Trim Roster To 26 Players

Recap: Canes Fight To Force OT In Florida

Canes To Assign Five Players To Chicago Wolves

Preseason Preview: September 29 at Florida

Recap: Nadeau Nets Two As Canes Top Preds

Canes Assign Miftakhov, Khazheyev To Chicago Wolves

Preseason Preview: September 28 vs. Nashville

What's In A Number?

Recap: Canes Claw Back, But Come Up Short In Tampa