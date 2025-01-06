Recap: Aho Nets OT Dagger As Canes Down Pens

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour describing the win...

"I give the guys a ton of credit because of the way things went (last) night. We made a bad decision on (Pittsburgh's) first goal and gave up an odd-man rush. They made a good play on the second one. You just have to tip your cap. That was a world-class play by [Erik] Karlsson. He made a good play and we had to move on. I thought after that we settled down and got to our game, especially in the second period. They made another good play for a goal [in the third] but I thought we stuck with it. I think we got what we deserved tonight."

Seth Jarvis following the final horn...

"We found our game. After the start, we really didn't veer off of it. We had a couple of tough bounces but that's going to happen. I liked how we stuck with it and no one really got flustered. It always kind of felt like we were going to get back in the game and have a chance. We waited for our opportunities and made the most of them."

Rod Brind'Amour on Sebastian Aho, who got on the ice seven seconds into overtime and didn't come off until the game was over...

"He was having a great game. A lot of times you can read the body language and he didn't want to come off [the ice]. You can tell when a guy's had enough and he just wanted to keep going. I thought he was maybe the best player on the ice tonight."

Seth Jarvis discussing the penalty kill, which had another perfect night...

"(Tim Gleason) calls it the 'give a .' It just means caring a little bit more than them and outworking them. That's what most of my game is based off of. I know what it feels like to be on the other side when a penalty kill is all over you, forechecking and making it hard to get out of your zone. To do that to them was big for our momentum, especially in the second when Fishy and I got it rolling for a bit. It's always good to make it tough on a power play, especially like that one."