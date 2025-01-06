Recap: Aho Nets OT Dagger As Canes Down Pens

RALEIGH, N.C. - Sebastian Aho scored on a rebound 1:30 into overtime to cap off a three-point performance (1G, 2A) and help the Carolina Hurricanes complete a 4-3 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in front of Lenovo Center's 88th straight capacity crowd on Sunday.
With Carolina carrying the majority of play in overtime, a Dmitry Orlov shot from the left circle ricocheted to Aho in the slot for a tidy tap-in, marking his third point of the night and the 600th of his NHL career.
Pittsburgh raced out to a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes, capitalizing twice in a span of 1:21 in the first period. But after Carolina's offense sputtered on Saturday, the hosts responded to the early deficit on Sunday with three goals in the second period, taking a 3-2 lead into the final frame of regulation.
Seth Jarvis - who also notched three points (2G, 1A) in the contest - kicked off the comeback with a one-timer teed up by Aho during a 2-on-1 rush at 4:15 of the frame. Eight minutes later, Carolina tied the game at two as Aho cued Jalen Chatfield's laser from the top of the circles.
Jarvis then bookended the frame with his second of the night, collecting an Andrei Svechnikov pass in the slot and deftly deking past Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal, though Pittsburgh went on to tie the game once more in the third to force overtime.
Dustin Tokarski earned his third win in four starts with the Canes, turning aside 16 of 19 shots.