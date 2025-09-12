Prospects Showcase: Canes Suffer Shootout Loss To Panthers

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes opened play at the Prospects Showcase on Friday, falling 3-2 in a six-round shootout to the Florida Panthers.

After conceding the game-opening goal in the first period, Bradly Nadeau countered for the Canes in the opening minute of the middle stanza.

The two sides traded goals again in the third, highlighted by a late-game equalizer from Justin Robidas that sent the contest to overtime. Per the event rules, a five-round shootout was mandated regardless of the score after 60 or 65 minutes, but in true-to-the-game fashion, the teams remained locked at 2-2 following three-on-three play.

In the skills competition, Nadeau and Felix Unger Sorum struck for the Canes; however, the Cats battled from behind to get the third and decisive tally.

Nikita Quapp, who entered the net midway through the second period, suffered the loss. Ruslan Khazheyev, the starter, allowed just one goal through 30 minutes of play.