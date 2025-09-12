Prospects Showcase: Canes Suffer Shootout Loss To Panthers

Nadeau scores in regulation and skills competition

9.12.25 Recap

© J. Aguilar

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes opened play at the Prospects Showcase on Friday, falling 3-2 in a six-round shootout to the Florida Panthers.

After conceding the game-opening goal in the first period, Bradly Nadeau countered for the Canes in the opening minute of the middle stanza.

The two sides traded goals again in the third, highlighted by a late-game equalizer from Justin Robidas that sent the contest to overtime. Per the event rules, a five-round shootout was mandated regardless of the score after 60 or 65 minutes, but in true-to-the-game fashion, the teams remained locked at 2-2 following three-on-three play.

In the skills competition, Nadeau and Felix Unger Sorum struck for the Canes; however, the Cats battled from behind to get the third and decisive tally.

Nikita Quapp, who entered the net midway through the second period, suffered the loss. Ruslan Khazheyev, the starter, allowed just one goal through 30 minutes of play.

Additional Day 1 Observations...

  • Before the tournament, Head Coach Cam Abbott named his leadership group. Justin Robidas was picked to serve as Captain, and his 2024-25 Chicago Wolves teammates Bradly Nadeau and Charles-Alexis Legault served as his alternates.
  • Every year, when prospects return after a summer away, there's at least one that comes back with a different stature that makes you say, "Wow. He got bigger." This year, that's Dominik Badinka. He already had great size when the Canes plucked him with their first pick at the 2024 NHL Draft, then listed at 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. His weight was updated to 205 lbs. at Development Camp in June, and it looks like he's maybe added an inch or two and a few more pounds of muscle since then as well.
  • Since acquiring K'Andre Miller in July, Canes fans have pondered which of the team's four left-handed defenseman expected to make the Opening Night roster will play on their off-side. There's a similar situation going on with the organization's prospects, as they have four prominent right-handed players who are all candidates to be in Chicago (AHL) this season (Dominik Badinka, Aleksi Heimosalmi, Charles-Alexis Legault, and Joel Nystrom). Today, Heimosalmi worked on the left side and earned a primary helper on Nadeau's goal.

News Feed

Need To Know: Canes at the 2025 Prospects Showcase

5 Questions Ahead Of Canes' Training Camp

Canes Announce Training Camp Schedule

Sportsbook Says... Where The Canes Stand Going Into The 2025-26 Season

Canes Sign Labanc To Professional Tryout

Struttin' Stormy: Why?

Inside The Canes' New Road Uniforms

Canes Ink Kylington, Smith To Professional Tryouts

Canes To Reveal New Road Uniforms On Sept. 3

Canes Announce 2025 Prospects Showcase Roster

Canes Sign Ryabkin To Entry-Level Contract

NHL Announces Canes' National TV Games

Canes To Host Community Benefit Game Sept. 24

6 Can't-Miss Canes Games During The 2025-26 Season

Sebastian Aho Ranked League's 13th-Best Center By NHL Network

Canes Hire Jesper Fast As Development Coach

From The ECHL to The Show: Hurricanes Who Have Played In 'AA'

Jaccob Slavin Ranked League's 8th-Best Defenseman By NHL Network