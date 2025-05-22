Projected Lineup: ECF Game 2 vs. FLA

RALEIGH, N.C. - As was the case in Game 1, Jalen Chatfield's status remains unknown as the Carolina Hurricanes look for a bounce-back result against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final.

The blueliner sustained an undisclosed injury in Round 2 but has been skating over the past few days. After deeming Chatfield's status as "day-to-day" on Wednesday while noting that he would need medical clearance to return, Rod Brind'Amour said on Thursday morning that he had not yet spoken to him to make a determination for Game 2.

Should Chatfield miss a third straight game, one of Scott Morrow or Alexander Nikishin would take his place. The two have split fill-in duties over the Canes' last two games, with Nikishin making his NHL debut in Game 5 against Washington and Morrow getting the nod for his first playoff appearance on Tuesday.

Up front, Brind'Amour also shared that Mark Jankowski is "a good option for us," indicating that No. 77 has recovered from the injury he sustained early in Round 2. Jankowski has not appeared in the Canes' last five outings, but has been a consideration "for the last three or four games."

Behind that crew, the net is once again expected to belong to Frederik Andersen. Carolina's defeat in Game 1 marked the first time this postseason Andersen has allowed more than two goals in regulation time, but the Danish backstop is 2-0 following losses during the playoffs, including his 21-save shutout in Game 3 against Washington.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -130

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Roslovic - Stankoven

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Robinson - Kotkaniemi/Jankowski - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Walker

Gostisbehere - Chatfield/Morrow/Nikishin

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

Jalen Chatfield (Undisclosed Injury | Day-To-Day)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Juha Jaaska

Tyson Jost

Ty Smith

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Roslovic and Stankoven with Burns