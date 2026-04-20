Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 2 vs. Ottawa

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are not expected to make any changes to their lineup for Monday's Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators.

Earning a 2-0 shutout victory to start the series on Saturday, Frederik Andersen was once again in the starter's crease to start the day. Turning away all 22 shots faced, it was his 47th career playoff win, fourth-most among all active goalies.

In front of him will likely be the same cast of 18 skaters.

Logan Stankoven opened the scoring with the first goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and a would-have-been second goal hit Taylor Hall on the way in, also securing him a multi-point afternoon.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

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Injuries

N/A

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Pyotr Kochetkov

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs to start most power plays. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on with the first unit. If he wins it for the second unit, Mark Jankowski jumps on when Staal goes off.