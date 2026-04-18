Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 1 vs. Ottawa

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes have health on their side as they begin their run in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With no current injuries up front or on the blue line, the team will have its best available lineup of skaters available for this afternoon's Game 1. For a team that had nearly 300 man games lost to injury this season, the Canes still racked up 53 wins during the regular season, second-most among all clubs (Colorado, 55).

The roster produced seven 20-goal scorers for the first time in team history (since relocation), and newcomers like Nikolaj Ehlers posted career-best seasons.

Behind the cast of skaters, Frederik Andersen will make his 86th career playoff appearance.

Rod Brind'Amour confirmed the decision pre-game, electing to go with the more playoff-tested option of his two available netminders. Taking part in 32 playoff games during his time as a Hurricane, his .909 postseason save percentage ranks fifth-best among all goalies who have played at least 30 playoff games in the past five years.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

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Injuries

N/A

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Pyotr Kochetkov

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs to start most power plays. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on with the first unit. If he wins it for the second unit, Mark Jankowski jumps on when Staal goes off.