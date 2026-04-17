Canes 'Ready For Anything' On Eve Of Game 1

"Whatever way the game goes, I feel like we can do it. We can handle it..."

4.17.26 Key

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Just over 24 hours before the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators begin their First-Round series in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Rod Brind'Amour's group put their final preparations together during a Friday practice at Lenovo Center.

With each seat clad in a white rally towel, awaiting more than 18,000 fans tomorrow, more clarity regarding the team's potential lineup decisions began to emerge.

  • After missing Thursday's practice due to an illness, Logan Stankoven was a full participant in today's skate.
  • For a second consecutive day, Frederik Andersen occupied the crease typically utilized by the goaltender starting the following day.

To learn more about Ottawa's formation at their practice before their flight to Raleigh, click here.

FULL ROUND 1 PREVIEW | ROUND 1 TICKETS | FULL ROUND 1 SCHEDULE & BROADCAST INFO

Canes Practice Lines & Pairings (4/17)

Forwards
Defense
Goalies
Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis
Slavin - Chatfield
Andersen
Hall - Stankoven - Blake
Miller - Walker
Bussi
Ehlers - Staal - Martinook
Gostisbehere - Nikishin
Kochetkov
Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson
Reilly
 
Deslauriers - Kotkaniemi
 
 

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour speaking about his goaltending situation heading into the series...

"They both (Frederik Andersen and Brandon Bussi) played really well [in] the last stretch and gave us exactly what we wanted: to have a decision to make. The likelihood that you'll see both? Probably."

Rod Brind'Amour on how Pyotr Kochetkov factors into the mix...

"We were hoping to get him into the last game (Tuesday on Long Island), but we had the little mishap there. We weren't able to see where he's at. He's certainly healthy, but I wouldn't call him an option yet. But, it looks like he could [play] if we had to."

Seth Jarvis talking about the hunger that feeds the group as the team prepares for an eighth consecutive postseason...

"Not much has changed with this group. We have guys that came in with playoff experience, and the guys that stayed, we've been far enough, but not quite where we want to be. Experience is a big thing, and especially for this group, I think we have a lot of it."

Sebastian Aho referencing the team having seven 20-goal scorers this season and what that says of the team's depth...

"Every guy wants to score every game, right? I think when you have success as a team, you tend to have success as individuals. We have a lot of good players here. I think the competition thrives, too, when you have guys who are getting more and more goals. I feel like everyone benefits when the team plays well, and that's been the pace this year."

Rod Brind'Amour discussing his confidence in his roster...

"Like we've said all year, whatever way the game goes, I feel like we can do it. We can handle it. If it's low scoring and tight, we're pretty good at that, too. Clearly, we've added some pop, and if the game ends up 6-5, we can figure that out too. I like that about our group."

Sebastian Aho talking about the Ottawa Senators...

"They're all tough matchups this time of year. They're a good team. They have some high-end skill, and they're fast. They're a good team, and we've got to play our best to be able to beat them."

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