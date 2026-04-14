Canes Recall Nystrom, Seeley From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defensemen Joel Nystrom and Ronan Seeley from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an emergency basis.

Nystrom, 23, who scored his first career NHL goal on Jan. 22 vs. Chicago, has totaled nine points (1g, 8a) and a plus-5 rating in 37 games with the Hurricanes this season. He has also appeared in 35 AHL games this season with Chicago, registering nine points (1g, 8a) and a plus-8 rating. The Karlstad, Sweden, native is in his first full season in North America, after scoring 25 goals and earning 61 assists (86 points) in 221 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games during five seasons with Färjestad BK. He ranked first among Färjestad defensemen during the 2024-25 season in assists (21), tied for first in points (27) and second in goals (6) in 51 games played. Nystrom (5’11”, 178 lbs.) was selected by Carolina in the seventh round, 219th overall, of the 2021 NHL draft.

Seeley, 23, has recorded 22 points (10g, 12a) in 67 games with the Wolves this season to lead the club’s defensemen in goals (tied with Domenick Fensore). The 6’0”, 201-pound blueliner has tallied 71 points (19g, 52a) in 264 career AHL games, all with the Wolves. He appeared in 11 ECHL games with the Norfolk Admirals, tallying three assists. Prior to turning professional, Seeley registered 102 points (20g, 82a) in 190 Western Hockey League games with Everett from 2018-22, captaining the Silvertips in his final season of junior hockey. The Yellowknife, N.T. native represented Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, winning gold. Seeley was selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round, 208th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.