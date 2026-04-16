Canes & Senators Game 1 Set For Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced that Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators will take place on Saturday, April 18 at 3 p.m. at Lenovo Center.

Parking lots and the team store will open on Saturday at noon, and the pre-game Plaza Party will begin at 12:30 p.m. The Lenovo Center’s doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Warmups will take place at 2:30 p.m., and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 2:45 p.m. to fully experience the in-house pre-game show. Tickets are still available for each of the team’s first-round games and can be purchased at hurricanes.com/tickets.

The team’s pre-game celebrity siren sounder for Game 1 will be NC State Head Basketball Coach Justin Gainey. The Canes Cash Drop 50/50 Raffle, assisted by Abrams and Abrams, will also continue into the playoffs, and the jackpot currently stands at $58,408.

In addition, the Hurricanes Foundation will be selling limited-edition playoff posters prior to Game 1 on the South Plaza. The commemorative poster is $45, and just 500 will be available. The Foundation’s First Round mystery pucks will be sold prior to Game 2. Warm-up pucks will be available at each home playoff game at the Foundation kiosk near the West Priority Lounge. Concession stands will also feature commemorative playoff cups and koozies.