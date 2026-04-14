Preview: April 14 at NY Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrap up their regular season against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

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When: Tuesday, April 14

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 52-22-7 (111 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Loss (S0) to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, April 13

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Islanders Record: 43-33-5 (91 Points, 6th - Metropolitan Division)

Islanders Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, April 12