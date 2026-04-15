Canes Assign Six To Chicago (AHL)

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defensemen Ronan Seeley, Charles Alexis Legault and Joel Nystrom and forwards Skyler Brind’Amour, Bradly Nadeau and Felix Unger Sorum to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Nystrom, 23, who scored his first career NHL goal on Jan. 22 vs. Chicago, has totaled 10 points (1g, 9a) and a plus-6 rating in 38 games with the Hurricanes this season. He has also appeared in 35 AHL games this season with Chicago, registering nine points (1g, 8a) and a plus-8 rating. The Karlstad, Sweden, native is in his first full season in North America, after scoring 25 goals and earning 61 assists (86 points) in 221 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games during five seasons with Färjestad BK. He ranked first among Färjestad defensemen during the 2024-25 season in assists (21), tied for first in points (27) and second in goals (6) in 51 games played. Nystrom (5’11”, 178 lbs.) was selected by Carolina in the seventh round, 219th overall, of the 2021 NHL draft.

Seeley, 23, made his NHL debut on Tuesday against the Islanders, and has recorded 22 points (10g, 12a) in 67 games with the Wolves this season to lead the club’s defensemen in goals (tied with Domenick Fensore). The 6’0”, 201-pound blueliner has tallied 71 points (19g, 52a) in 264 career AHL games, all with the Wolves. He appeared in 11 ECHL games with the Norfolk Admirals, tallying three assists. Prior to turning professional, Seeley registered 102 points (20g, 82a) in 190 Western Hockey League games with Everett from 2018-22, captaining the Silvertips in his final season of junior hockey. The Yellowknife, N.T. native represented Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, winning gold. Seeley was selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round, 208th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Legault, 22, has appeared in 12 games with the Hurricanes this season, earning two points (1g, 1a) and a plus-5 rating. The Laval, Que., native made his NHL debut at Vegas on Oct. 20 and netted his first NHL goal on Nov. 8 against Buffalo. Legault had surgery on Nov. 10 to repair multiple torn extensor tendons on his right hand following a laceration from a skate blade at Toronto on Nov. 9. The 6’4’’, 220-pound blueliner has also played in 22 AHL games this season with Chicago, registering seven points (3g, 4a) and 48 penalty minutes. Legault completed his first professional season in 2024-25, totaling 14 points (3g, 11a) and a plus-11 rating in 63 games with the Wolves. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 139th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft, Legault played collegiately at Quinnipiac, scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists (33 points) in 79 career games and capturing the 2023 NCAA National Championship with the Bobcats.

Brind’Amour, 26, appeared in four NHL games this season and recorded 34 points (16g, 18a) in 66 AHL games with Chicago, ranking third on the club in goals. The Raleigh native has posted 66 points (35g, 31a) in 188 career AHL games with Chicago and Charlotte, and has appeared in six career NHL games with the Hurricanes, scoring one goal. Prior to turning professional, Brind’Amour skated in 145 career NCAA games with Quinnipiac University from 2019-23, totaling 76 points (23g, 53a) and helping the club win the NCAA Championship in 2022-23. He was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round, 177th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft, and is the son of Hurricanes Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour.

Nadeau, 20, leads the Wolves in goals (26), power-play goals (7) and game-winning goals (5) this season, totaling 53 points in 51 games. The 5’11”, 180-pound forward has appeared in 12 games with the Hurricanes in 2025-26, scoring three goals including his first career NHL goal on Oct. 30 vs. the Islanders. The St-Francois de Madawaska, N.B., native was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2024-25 after posting 58 points (32g, 26a) in 64 games to rank first among AHL rookies in points, goals and game-winning goals (7). Selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, 30th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft, Nadeau has appeared in 15 career NHL games, totaling four points (3g, 1a).

Unger Sorum, 20, made his NHL debut last night against the Islanders, earning his first NHL point with the primary assist on the goal by Nikolaj Ehlers. Unger Sorum leads Chicago in points and assists and ranks second in powerplay goals with 63 points (16g, 47a) and six power-play goals in 69 games this season. The 6’0”, 190-pound forward made his North American professional debut last season with the Wolves, posting 20 points (5g, 15a) in 61 outings. Unger Sorum has represented Sweden internationally at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 World Championship (silver medal), the 2024 IIHF Under-20 World Championship (silver medal) and the 2025 IIHF Under-20 World Championship. He was selected by Carolina in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.