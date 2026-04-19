Canes Played 'The Way We Have To Play' In Game 1 Shutout

RALEIGH, N.C. - Taking care of business to open the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Hurricanes were rewarded with a day off from the ice on Sunday.

After meeting as a unit and reflecting on their Game 1 performance, Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour sounded pleased with the inaugural contest of the 2026 postseason run.

"It was a good game. It was the way we have to play, and it was just good enough," Brind'Amour said as he met with reporters at Lenovo Center. "We have a tremendous amount of respect for what we're playing against and how they play. We're doing everything we can to limit what we're giving up."

Limiting chances is the bread and butter of Hurricanes' hockey, which led them to 53 regular-season wins and the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Holding the Ottawa Senators to single-digit shots in both of the first two periods, the third period was then a shining example of what Frederik Andersen is capable of.

Posting his 47th career playoff win, the 36-year-old guided his group through some tense moments on the penalty kill, with some help from a few of his teammates putting their bodies in the line of fire.

"The blocked shots are huge this time of year. There's breakdowns," Andersen said understandingly following yesterday's final horn. "There's never a perfect game, but we know when to sell out and help each other out. I think that's huge."

Just one of many ways a body gets bumps and bruises this time of year, the Canes also rose to the occasion in the department of physicality, laying 57 hits — an increase of more than 20 from their regular-season single-game high (35; 12/23 vs. FLA).

"It's playoff hockey," Brind'Amour seemed to appreciate. "The first round, everybody's got all the energy in the world. That's kind of what you expect."

As impressive as some of the hits were in the contest, the physical tone was set right at the opening puck drop.