Projected Lineup: October 30 vs. NY Islanders

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will to turn to Brandon Bussi between the pipes as they host the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Operating in the crease traditionally occupied by the starting goaltender during morning skate, Bussi is 2-1-0 with a .911 SV% and a 2.33 GAA after backstopping wins over the Sharks and Kings during Carolina's extended road swing earlier this month.

"He's had three solid starts. We'd love to see him get another one. He deserved it," Rod Brind'Amour said following skate. "He's just solid. He certainly didn't look at any point, nervous. He looked like, 'This is where I belong,' and he certainly played that way."

In front of him, Charles Alexis Legault looks likely to draw back into the lineup after being recalled from Chicago yesterday. Legault worked alongside Mike Reilly, who did not play on Tuesday, during this morning's outing, while Joel Nystrom moved into a pairing with Jalen Chatfield, leaving Domenick Fensore as the presumable healthy extra tonight.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Ehlers - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Svechnikov - Staal - Martinook

Kotkaniemi - Jankowski - Nadeau

Defense

Nikishin - Walker

Chatfield - Nystrom

Reilly - Legault

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For An Extended Period" as of Oct. 23)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Midsection Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Lower-Body Injury | Day-To-Day)

K'Andre Miller (Lower-Body Injury | Return "Around The Corner" as of Oct. 27)

Eric Robinson (Upper-Body Injury | "Out For An Extended Period" as of Oct. 23)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

Domenick Fensore

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Walker

PP2: Blake, Hall, Nadeau, and Stankoven with Nikishin