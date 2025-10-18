Projected Lineup: October 18 at Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Goaltender Brandon Bussi is expected to make his second NHL start on Saturday when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Los Angeles Kings.

Bussi was superb in his debut appearance on Tuesday in San Jose, making countless key saves early to keep his team from falling behind. His workload declined as the contest progressed, but when the final horn sounded, he was victorious after making 16 saves on 17 shots.

In front of him, the Canes have five players with a four-game season-opening point streak (Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Alexander Nikishin, Shayne Gostisbehere and Jackson Blake) for the first time in franchise history.

Up front, Jesperi Kotkaniemi looks set to draw back into the lineup after sitting out the first two games of the road trip. Mark Jankowski appears to be coming out to make room.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Ehlers - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov

Defense

Miller - Walker

Nikishin - Gostisbehere

Reilly - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Bussi

[Backup: Andersen]

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Lower-Body Injury | Out Until At Least Oct. 18)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable)

Scratches

Mark Jankowski

Charles Alexis Legault

PP1: Aho, Blake, Ehlers, and Jarvis with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Stankoven, and Svechnikov with Miller and Walker