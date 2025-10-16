Projected Lineup: October 16 at Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Carolina Hurricanes are likely to have Frederik Andersen back between the pipes on Thursday when they face the organization he started his NHL career with - the Anaheim Ducks.

Andersen got the night off on Tuesday, making way for Brandon Bussi to win his NHL debut in San Jose. The 36-year-old veteran won his first two starts of the season, backstopping the Canes past New Jersey and Philadelphia before the team headed west.

In front of him, the unit will continue trucking forward without trusty defender Jaccob Slavin. Due to a lower-body injury, he is not with the team, and on Tuesday, Rod Brind'Amour said that he would be "out for a while."

As far as the forwards go, one question tonight is if Mark Jankowski will remain in for Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Jankowski was the healthy extra for the first two games of the season, but went 8-for-11 (73%) in the face-off dot and received praise from Brind'Amour for the performance.

Another is where Taylor Hall and Andrei Svechnikov will skate. Midway during Tuesday's win, Brind'Amour flip-flopped the two, having Hall skate alongside Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake, while Svechnikov worked with Jankowski and Eric Robinson.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Ehlers - Aho - Jarvis

Hall/Svechnikov - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Robinson - Jankowski - Hall/Svechnikov

Defense

Miller - Walker

Nikishin - Gostisbehere

Reilly - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Bussi]

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Lower-Body Injury | Out Until At Least Oct. 18)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable)

Scratches

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Charles Alexis Legault

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller and Walker