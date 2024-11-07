Projected Lineup: November 7 vs. Pittsburgh

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes have won seven games in a row and (knocks on wood) have stayed largely healthy throughout, so they'll keep their lineup the same on Thursday as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Handing losses to Edmonton, Calgary, Seattle, Vancouver, Boston, Washington, and Philadelphia, the Canes will try and add Pittsburgh to their list as they conclude a four-game homestand this evening.

Martin Necas has been the talk of the NHL lately, producing 17 points in his last seven games.

Recording a point in each one, his point streak is followed by a six-game run for Andrei Svechnikov and a three-game stretch for Dmitry Orlov.

Jack Roslovic leads the team with seven goals through 11 games, tied with players like Alexander Ovechkin and Kirill Kaprizov.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Carrier - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Martin]

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Lower-Body, Week-To-Week)

Jesper Fast (Neck, Out For 2024-25 Season)

Riley Stillman (Lower-Body, Practicing)

Scratches

N/A

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns